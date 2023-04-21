EUREKA

50 YEARS AGO

The town’s planning commission approved a blueprint for proposed commercial development near Lakeview.

Bruce Guy was summoned to be the county delegate to the Legion national convention to be held over the summer in the state of Hawaii.

40 YEARS AGO

A tea room was added at Rocke’s Apiaries located on the west side of town along Center Street (U.S. Route 24).

Helen Ely, a grade four teacher at Davenport, was recently lauded for outstanding service by the Illinois Elementary School Association.

30 YEARS AGO

Eureka College received a $25,000 grant from Caterpillar.

Richard Marshall recently had the interim tag removed as postmaster.

20 YEARS AGO

Anthony Hansen continued of duty with the Marines in Iraq.

Davenport Elementary teachers Pam King and Penny Sides will retire at the close of the current campaign.

10 YEARS AGO

Mae Schrock celebrated her 109th birthday.

Anna Boggs, Brett Leman, Vaughan Meiss and Erik Slingerland shared valedictorian honors for the senior graduation class.

ROANOKE

50 YEARS AGO

Ralph McEldowney recently completed an Army training course at Ft. Polk near Leesville, La.

Betty Johnson was picked to chair a village beautification committee.

40 YEARS AGO

Final preparations wrapped up on the new Roanoke Automotive on E. Broad St. with Dick and Jan Trulock as co-owners.

Mark Aeschleman was hired to become superintendent of the village’s sewer and water department.

30 YEARS AGO

The village’s new computerized water bills were to be mailed out in early May.

The high school vocal department performed an adaptation of, “My Fair Lady.”

20 YEARS AGO

Kelli Baumgartner (Sowers Elementary and Jerod Gross (high school mathematics and science) were hired as faculty members in District 60, effective in the fall.

Mallory Daugherty won first place in a prepared public speaking competition through the Future Farmers of America (FFA).

10 YEARS AGO

Randy Dunn, a former principal at the junior high, was tabbed a finalist for the open president’s post at Illinois State University, Normal.

Soon-to-be high school graduate Danielle Kennell received a scholarship to attend Western Illinois University, Macomb.

MINONK

50 YEARS AGO

The village decided not to renew the contracts of street commissioner Bela Schramm or assistant Henry Smith.

Mary Smith bought the former Henry Lehman house on Maple Avenue.

40 YEARS AGO

Joe and Agnes Nemmers attended the Military Order of Cooties and Auxiliary held in Madison, Wis.

Preparations began for a reunion of the Minonk-Dana-Rutland class of 1983 over the summer.

30 YEARS AGO

An expansion project was expected to start at the township cemetery.

The fire protection district bought a truck to be used to transport cargo.

20 YEARS AGO

Work continued on a village beautification project along the downtown business district.

Jacob Jarrett attained Eagle Scout status.

10 YEARS AGO

Hillary Timmerman appeared on the dean’s list for the winter term at Augustana College, Rock Island.

Those named royalty candidates for the Fieldcrest prom included Lesley Hakes, Haley Hartzler, Carson Moline, Emily Yunker, Alessio Catarinicchia, Kyle Crowley, Hector Reynoso and Austin Stearns.