EUREKA

50 YEARS AGO

Incumbent Art Garber retained the county circuit clerk spot, as he defeated challenger Shirley Lotz in the recent election. Coroner Leland Morgan retained his post after a victory over Donald Dehn.

High school seniors Debra Blunier, Steve Crawford, Joni Dooley, Kathy Gerber, David Leatherman, Mike Lopata, Faith Miller, Cynthia Rocke, Curt Sparks and Beth Spence were chosen Illinois State Scholars.

40 YEARS AGO

The county board decided to re-institute the assistant State’s Attorney position.

Mary Bennett was appointed pharmacy director/materials manager at the hospital.

30 YEARS AGO

Luke Nussbaum was promoted to Corporal with the Marines.

The county held a gang awareness town hall meeting in Metamora.

20 YEARS AGO

Miss Illinois Michelle LaGroue was injured in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Illinois Routes 116 and 117 four miles north of town.

The District 140 school board approved a tentative tax levy that would increase property revenue for $450,000.

10 YEARS AGO

Jim Thomason was hired as the new chief executive officer (CEO) at Maple Lawn.

The Chanticleer began to offer lunch.

ROANOKE

50 YEARS AGO

Seniors Sandy Barth, Jane Boeschen, Debra Hostetler, Steve Jochums, Kathy Kolb, Bev Leman, Carolyn Riley and Shirley Wiedman were tabbed Illinois State Scholars.

Gary Blunier was picked to attend the upcoming 4-H Club Congress to be held in Chicago.

40 YEARS AGO

The Flower Bin moved to its new location at 415 N. Main St.

Harland Braker, Jackie Hauter, John Hodel and Susan Petri were winners in a drawing sponsored by Sauder Furniture.

30 YEARS AGO

The local Knights of Columbus tootsie roll drive raised almost $1,800.

Grade five student Luke Luginbuhl was one of 12 winners in a poster contest recently sponsored by Bradley University, Peoria.

20 YEARS AGO

Jeremy Aeschleman was recently to command the A Battery Third Battalion with the Marines.

Wilmer Riley celebrated his 90th birthday.

10 YEARS AGO

Bob Huschen decided not to seek a second term as village board president.

Geiser Ford donated $3,460 to Roanoke-Benson District No. 60 from a recent Drive 4UR School promotion.

MINONK

50 YEARS AGO

Several guns were taken in a robbery of the Western Auto Store.

Minonk-Dana-Rutland seniors Marylu Barth, Becky Bell, Lyle Forney, Daryl Ioerger, Joyce Keller, Teresa Meierhofer, Perry Oldenburg, Lynn Oltman and Valerie Smith were selected Illinois State Scholars.

40 YEARS AGO

A total of 123 pints were donated at the recent bloodmobile stop at M-D-R High.

A new video game wing opened up in the theater.

30 YEARS AGO

Governor’s Home Town Award signs were placed on the north and south entrances into the village.

Durre Brothers received a $50,000 county loan to update machinery and purchase new equipment.

20 YEARS AGO

Resident Paul Tjaden offered the village a piece of land on the north side in exchange for water service.

The M-D-R class of 1952 recently held a reunion at The Woodford.

10 YEARS AGO

The Village-Aires continued preparations for their forthcoming holiday concert, “Color Me Christmas.”

Grade four students Jordan Hochecker and Josh Keller donated various non-perishable items to the Food Pantry.