EUREKA

50 YEARS AGO

The hospital held an open house to showcase the new second floor wing.

Carl Camp sought the post of town board president in the forthcoming election.

40 YEARS AGO

George Asai, Lou Dingley and Wayne Troyer vied for an open seat on the town board in the upcoming election.

Theresa Bradle recently celebrated her 99th birthday.

30 YEARS AGO

A new voice-activated computer was installed at the dental office of Dr. Michael Borzello.

Mary Ann Klaus had a piece published in the latest edition of Reader’s Digest.

20 YEARS AGO

District 140 approved a $4.4 million project for classroom additions to the high school as well as grade schools in Congerville and Goodfield.

Tom Eckert and Milt Hinnen won contested races for seats on the town board.

10 YEARS AGO

Cox Transfer purchased Tremont-based Horton Trucking.

Kayla Hartter achieved perfect attendance for the winter term at Midstate College, Peoria.

ROANOKE

50 YEARS AGO

The Roanoke Art League received a $500 state grant.

The Woman’s Club donated almost $1,100 to the community swimming pool fund.

40 YEARS AGO

The village decided to buy a second-hand spreader.

Gary Boeschen, Dan Kapraun and Tom Seckler appeared on the dean’s list for the fall semester at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale.

30 YEARS AGO

The local Secretary of State drivers facility was lauded for outstanding service.

Roanoke-Benson contemplated the implementation of all-day kindergarten, effective in the fall.

20 YEARS AGO

Harland Braker. Rick Ford, Trent Monge and April Wagner were voted to spots on the village board in the recent election.

The high school post prom committee held a Krispy Kremes’ doughnut fundraiser.

10 YEARS AGO

The village pondered an update to their zoning code.

Kev’s Kans was awarded the contract for cleanup festivities.

MINONK

50 YEARS AGO

Incumbent Henry Stith will face challenger Preston Fryman for village board president in the forthcoming election.

Becky Railey attended the recent Home Interior & Gifts national convention held in Dallas, Texas.

40 YEARS AGO

The Rev. W. Arthur Ryan was installed as pastor of Sacred Heart Church.

Janet Clevenger was hired as a correspondent with the Minonk News-Dispatch.

30 YEARS AGO

An automatic teller machine (ATM) went into operation at Minonk State Bank.

This N That Shop was re-named Yesterday’s Sentiments.

20 YEARS AGO

David Thies continued a tour of duty with the Army in Iraq.

A pipe and pump were installed into village well number four.

10 YEARS AGO

A referendum appeared to ask residents if ambulance service should be switched from local property owners to those who live in the fire protection district.

The village discussed a change for a Class A liquor license where a bar could remain open later on Christmas Eve.