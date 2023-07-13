EUREKA

50 YEARS AGO

David Troyer was chosen senior vice commander with the county’s Legion Council.

Janet Hodel, Jerry McClallen and Marcia Wyss were picked to be royalty candidates for the county 4-H Fair.

40 YEARS AGO

Terri Kuebler was appointed to chair the county’s home economics council.

John Leman started a sales job at Sam Leman Chevrolet.

30 YEARS AGO

The county adopted a sexual harassment policy.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the new addition at the Apostolic Christian Home.

20 YEARS AGO

Boy Scout Troop No. 57 celebrated three-quarters of a century in existence.

Ben Chew and Doug Swanson made the dean’s list for the spring semester at Olivet Nazarene University, Bourbonnais.

10 YEARS AGO

The county decided to join the the Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) committee.

All of the new playground equipment was installed at Goodfield Grade School.

ROANOKE

50 YEARS AGO

Ernie Gerdes was chosen sergeant-at-arms with the county’s Legion Council.

Susan Blunier and Jeff Kolb were selected to be royalty candidates for the county 4-H Fair.

40 YEARS AGO

A groundbreaking ceremony was held for a new historical museum to be located in the park.

Brenda Haas was selected for the dean’s list for the spring semester at Harding University in Searcy, Ark.

30 YEARS AGO

The village decided to enforce curfew laws.

Jill (Hodel) Carnahan recently completed coursework from the Loyola University School of Medicine in Chicago.

20 YEARS AGO

A Subway Restaurant opened on the west side along Front St. (Illinois Route 116/117).

Work continued on the future Main Street General Store.

10 YEARS AGO

The village pondered an annexation of a piece of land on the west side for a possible future Dollar General.

Roanoke-Benson Superintendent Rohn Peterson signed a new 48-month contract.

MINONK

50 YEARS AGO

Herman Claymon was named commander of the county’s Legion Council.

Siblings Bill and Marylu Barth were tabbed to be royalty candidates for the county 4-H Fair.

40 YEARS AGO

The last service of the Santa Fe railroad took place.

Virgil Folkerts was lauded for over three decades with the fire department.

30 YEARS AGO

Linda Searby was hired as principal at Fieldcrest Elementary South.

Jerica Cusac and Michael Williams appeared on the dean’s for the spring semester at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale.

20 YEARS AGO

The Minonk High class of 1938 held a reunion at Capponi’s Restaurant in Toluca.

Fieldcrest senior-to-be James Myers was chosen to participate in a marine biology program at Shedd Aquarium in Chicago.

10 YEARS AGO

A new Dollar General will be built across from the village hall.

Dan Oakley recently started his new post as superintendent at Fieldcrest.