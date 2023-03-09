EUREKA

50 YEARS AGO

The county created a merit board system board for the Sheriff’s Department.

The town received a check for $94,500 from the state to assist in costs for the new sewage plant.

40 YEARS AGO

Jim Swigart was promoted to general manger with John Bearce Ford-Subaru in Washington.

Jill Riddile appeared on the dean’s list for the fall semester at Texas Christian University, Ft. Worth.

30 YEARS AGO

The Jump Rope for Heart fundraiser at Davenport Elementary raised $3,900.

Robin Whittenbarger was listed in the latest edition of, “Who’s Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges.”

20 YEARS AGO

The county board pondered staff cuts to trim some of its budget.

Former Space Shuttle Commander Scott Altman was announced as a guest speaker at Eureka College in an upcoming appearance.

10 YEARS AGO

The county contemplated a purchase of an employee vehicle.

Brubaker Transfer was lauded for outstanding service by US Xpress.

ROANOKE

50 YEARS AGO

Construction began on a village bath house.

Lucy Hodel won the recent junior high spelling bee.

40 YEARS AGO

Jerry Hodel was tabbed president of the Illinois Ready Mix Concrete Association.

Jill Johnson was chosen to the President’s list for the fall semester at Millikin University, Decatur.

30 YEARS AGO

June Frank, Evelyn Sauvage and Mary Lou Witt attended the recent Legion Auxiliary meeting held in Chatsworth.

Marilee Crumley resigned as a special education teacher at the junior high.

20 YEARS AGO

Alvena Kirby celebrated her 90th birthday.

Danielle Miller was initiated into Alpha Lambda Delta at Illinois State University, Normal.

10 YEARS AGO

The village purchased a vehicle for the ambulance squad from Foster Coach Sales of Sterling at a price of $149,915.

The high school choral department held a Madrigal event.

MINONK

50 YEARS AGO

Gene and Barb Kalkwarf purchased Shorty’s Soil Service from Ray and Robert Hock.

Gary Gerdes and Bill Warren recently obtained bachelor degrees from the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana.

40 YEARS AGO

Kenneth Lowery completed an Army mechanical course at Ft. Dix near Trenton. N.J.

The village board decided to seek a state grant to upgrade the town’s water supply.

30 YEARS AGO

Debbie Bachman was selected to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Illinois Central College, East Peoria.

Sixth-grader Marla Luckey won the recent Fieldcrest East Middle spelling bee.

20 YEARS AGO

Completion neared on the village’s new water treatment plant.

Michael Walters resigned from the police department,

10 YEARS AGO

Board member Tom Janssen persuaded the county to seek more economic development.

Deb Stewart was honored for service as chief of the ambulance squad. She recently resigned to take a job with the El Paso group.