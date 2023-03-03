EUREKA

50 YEARS AGO

The town board nixed a proposal on the annexation of the Lakeview Subdivision located on the southwest side.

Fifth-grader Tim Weidner won the recent middle school spelling bee.

40 YEARS AGO

Doctors Stephen Jones and David Miller plan to open up a practice in the summer.

Josh Nohl celebrated his 100th birthday.

30 YEARS AGO

Joe Pitlik Sr. replaced Jim Harper on the town’s planning commission.

Joe Rinkenberger reached the age of 104.

20 YEARS AGO

Sam Leman Chevrolet donated almost $1,500 to the local swim team.

Incumbent Larry Roth sought another term on the District 140 school board in the upcoming election.

10 YEARS AGO

The county board pondered the purchase of iPads.

Preferred Care opened up a second practice in El Paso.

ROANOKE

50 YEARS AGO

Allan Furr, John Riley, Ric Walker and Mark Zivney all attained Eagle Scout status,

Joanne Wolfe won the recent junior high spelling bee.

40 YEARS AGO

The village applied for a $250,000 grant through the Illinois Department of Commerce for Community Affairs.

Benson decided to increase water rates to $10 per quarter.

30 YEARS AGO

A semitrailer rig was found unhooked on Illinois Route 116 just east of the village.

Greg Rasmuson was hired as a high school mathematics teacher, effective in the fall. He will replace Julian Morrison, who planned to retire in the spring.

20 YEARS AGO

Adam Ahrens continued a tour of duty with the Navy aboard the USS Nimitz in the Persian Gulf region.

A $2,500 ring and a wedding band were stolen in a robbery at Plattner’s Jewelry.

10 YEARS AGO

The village board approved a measure to add a Class E liquor license.

The fire department received an old defibrillator.

MINONK

50 YEARS AGO

Rodney Ruestman resigned as chief of the police department.

Emerson Janssen was part of a contingent of volunteers who took part in a mission project in the Central American nation of Nicaragua.

40 YEARS AGO

Becki Lindley appeared on the dean’s list for the fall semester at the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana.

Joy von Behren was initiated into Upsilon Mu at Illinois Central College, East Peoria.

30 YEARS AGO

A face-to-face meeting was set between the Citizens Against Landfill (CAL) and USA Waste Services in regards to the latter’s proposed landfill just north of the village.

Deborah McCann recently received a master’s degree from Illinois State University, Normal.

20 YEARS AGO

The Successful Farmers participated in a county-sponsored 4-H window decoration contest.

Broc Havey won the recent Cub Scout pinewood derby.

10 YEARS AGO

Taxes Plus opened on Chestnut Street in the downtown business district with Terri Allen as the operator.

Fieldcrest’s Brian Hipes was lauded for outstanding service as a teacher by the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).