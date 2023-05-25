Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

EUREKA

50 YEARS AGO

Ninety-three pints of blood were donated during a stop at the Christian Church.

Gerald Welker was hired as the town’s superintendent of services.

40 YEARS AGO

The Rev. Ed Rowley obtained a doctorate in pastoral counseling from the Christ Seminary-Siminex of St. Louis, Mo.

Ten-year-old Matt Cullen received the Arrow of Light, the highest honor in Cub Scouts.

30 YEARS AGO

Dave Brush purchased Snyder’s True Value and re-named it Eureka True Value.

Kary Lou Schmidgall had the highest grade point average among the graduation class at the Methodist Hospital School of Nursing in Peoria.

20 YEARS AGO

Don Litwiller was lauded for three decades of service by the Peoria Area Association of Realtors.

Recent high school graduate Holly Eichelberger was the recipient of a $750 scholarship through First Farm Credit Services.

10 YEARS AGO

The town planned to draft a map of the storm water system.

Movies America, located in the Lakeview Shopping Center, decided not to re-open after a recent fire caused extensive damage.

ROANOKE

50 YEARS AGO

Roger Cox was hired as an officer on the police department.

The high school class of 1963 held a reunion at the Legion.

40 YEARS AGO

Margaret Ehrnthaller was appointed to the board of the directors with the Mental Health Association of the Illinois Valley.

Jeanne LaPointe and Jill Luginbuhl were named co-valedictorians of the high school graduation class.

30 YEARS AGO

Virginia Bauman retired after over a quarter-century as the bookkeeper at Heineke Electric in Benson.

Tracy Ladendorf recently completed requirements from the St. Francis Medical Center School of Nursing in Peoria.

20 YEARS AGO

Roberta Peterson observed her 90th birthday.

Brooke Ahrens recently received a bachelor’s degree in interior design from Jacksonville (Fla.) University.

10 YEARS AGO

Village officials pondered a new water plant.

The Legion received $4,000 in flood relief from the state.

MINONK

50 YEARS AGO

A tornado touched down north of the village near Rutland and caused close to $100,000 worth of property damage.

The Fred Allen family moved into a home at the corner of Sixth and Mary Streets.

40 YEARS AGO

The Minonk-Dana-Rutland school district decided to buy a computer system from Radio Shack of Peoria.

Janet Chapman became a recent member of Kappa Delta Pi at Illinois State University, Normal.

30 YEARS AGO

Krista Harris recently obtained a bachelor’s degree in marketing & business administration from ISU.

Carrie Timmerman was recently initiated into the Order of Omega at Northern Illinois University, DeKalb.

20 YEARS AGO

The village accepted three bids as part of the project for the future Millenia Park to be located on the northwest side.

Heather Milashoski recently completed coursework from the St. Francis School of Nursing.

10 YEARS AGO

Jim Meyer retired after almost five and a half decades of service as township supervisor.

Brianna Kalkwarf recently completed requirements from the St. Francis School of Nursing.