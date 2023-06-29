EUREKA

50 YEARS AGO

Construction began on the installation of an elevator at the courthouse.

Ruth Thomas was chosen president of the county’s heart association.

40 YEARS AGO

Butch Arbuckle was hired as the town’s first administrator.

Paul and Mary Gangloff retired after almost two decades as co-owners of Gangloff Jewelers located at 114 N, Main St. in the downtown business district.

30 YEARS AGO

Work continued on the new addition to the United Methodist Church.

Jason Garkey graduated from the Army in West Point, N.Y.

20 YEARS AGO

The recent Relay for Life held at the high school raised over $200,000 for the American Cancer Society.

Kamela LiaBratten recently obtained a bachelor’s degree in elementary education with a Spanish minor from Illinois Wesleyan University, Bloomington.

10 YEARS AGO

Alex Mayhall was lauded for outstanding service with the Air Force.

Chip Energy opened in Goodfield just south of Interstate 74.

ROANOKE

50 YEARS AGO

A streetlight will be installed on S. Main St. near Fehr Blacksmith.

Construction started on the new addition to the junior high in Benson.

40 YEARS AGO

The village decided to vacate an alley between Green and Pleasant Streets.

Jill Johnson was recently initiated into Phi Kappa Phi at Millikin University, Decatur.

30 YEARS AGO

Spring-Bay based Road Oil Service was awarded the contract to sealcoat village streets.

Mark Holtzman was named in the latest edition of, “Who’s Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges,”

20 YEARS AGO

The Roanoke Victory class of 1943 recently held a reunion at Mona’s Restaurant in Toluca.

Bruce Scarbeary was sworn-in as president of the Rotary Club.

10 YEARS AGO

The village nixed a plan to create a truck route.

Aidan Kennell and Rachel Kennell appeared on the dean’s list for the spring term at Bluffton (Ohio) University.

MINONK

50 YEARS AGO

Hot corn was deemed the cause of a fire at the Woodford Elevator, located three miles south of the village.

Jo Ann Kline recently opened a barber shop in the village.

40 YEARS AGO

The Minonk Theatre closed after a decade and a half in business.

Rural mail carrier Harry Green was lauded for outstanding driving by the National Safety Council.

30 YEARS AGO

The village explored possible recycling options.

Denise deFreese recently completed a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Pensacola (Fla.) Christian College.

20 YEARS AGO

Maryann Stokowski celebrated her 85th birthday.

Tonya Minz assumed ownership of Fischer Studio from Bruce and Debbie Fischer and re-named the business Soaring Eagle Studio.

10 YEARS AGO

The village planned to purchase an emergency generator for the water plant.

Arielle Milashoski and Tim Price recently obtained bachelor degrees from Illinois State University, Normal.