EUREKA

50 YEARS AGO

Jim Klaus sought the town board president seat, which was to be open after Tim Tracy decided not to seek another term.

Loretta Rush was appointed as a local agent with the Continental Trails Bus Co.

40 YEARS AGO

Eureka College received a gift in the form of a piece of farm land, valued at just under $200,000, from Mr. and Mrs. William Stephens, and located in Mercer County in the western part of the state.

The town re-upped its garbage pickup agreement with Eureka Disposal.

30 YEARS AGO

Lance Scott was designated to flight officer status with the Navy.

Rhonda McGinnis completed a travel program from Southeastern Academy, located in Kissimmee, Fla.

20 YEARS AGO

Five individuals were arrested for their involvement in a theft of cash from the local Pizza Hut.

The Sheriff’s Department donated $300 to the county’s Explorer Club.

10 YEARS AGO

The county health department recommended individuals to get an influenza shot.

Laura Collins was initiated into the Kiwanis Club.

ROANOKE

50 YEARS AGO

Robert Vogel was accepted to the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md.

Jack Revord, affiliated with Bocar Enterprises, moved into an office in the professional building located at 415 N. Main St.

40 YEARS AGO

Everett Freeberg attained Executive Club status with Lutheran Mutual Life Insurance Co.

DeAnn Heck-Eckhoff recently received a bachelor’s degree in speech communication from Bradley University, Peoria.

30 YEARS AGO

The village board decided to decrease the clerk’s salary from $12,000 to $9,000.

Royalty candidates for the high school homecoming included Ann Bertolo, Kari Gaspar, Susie Martin, Mary Peterson, Angie Schumacher, Brian Bleakley, Mike Kurtyak, Scott Leman, Nate Sauder and Jeremy Zimmerman.

20 YEARS AGO

Steve Bates, Mike Graham, Kim Maher, Todd Moser, Robyn Pannier John Sloan, Debbie Sullivan and Judi Tammen all sought seats on the Roanoke-Benson District No. 60 school board.

Jaclyn Anderson, Luke Fischer and Lindsey Schroeder appeared on the dean’s list for the fall semester at Bradley.

10 YEARS AGO

District 60 was expected to issue up to seven point eight million dollars in life-safety bonds as part of a proposal building project.

A remodeling project began at the local Morton Community Bank branch.

MINONK

50 YEARS AGO

Howard Builta was picked for the president’s post with the Illinois Health Association.

Kathy Kelsey escaped injury after a patch of ice caused her car to slide off the road on U.S. Route 51 near Kappa.

40 YEARS AGO

Gerald Spencer decided to run for another term on the village board.

Glenna Schmitt was hired as a correspondent with the Minonk News-Dispatch.

30 YEARS AGO

BroMenn Hospital donated a defibrillator and cell phone to the new ambulance.

A reverse osmosis filtering system was to be installed in the new water treatment plant.

20 YEARS AGO

Work continued on the village’s fourth water well.

The local Knights of Columbus chapter donated nearly $1,190 to Fieldcrest School District six.

10 YEARS AGO

Elaine Cunningham gave a music program to members of the Alpha Beta group.

Hillary Timmerman made the dean’s list for the fall term at Augustana College, Rock Island.