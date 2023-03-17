EUREKA

50 YEARS AGO

Eighty middle school students joined forces to clean the Woodford Theatre.

Keith Funk was hired as an advisor with the county’s cooperative extension service.

40 YEARS AGO

The town was offered a parcel of land by Morton Community Bank on the north side near the railroad tracks to be used for civic purposes.

The Tim Martin family moved into a house in the 400 block of N. Main St.

30 YEARS AGO

Police officer Wayne Lenover filed a lawsuit to reverse the town’s recent decision to suspend him.

Richard Marshall was sworn-in as the new postmaster.

20 YEARS AGO

A suspected armed robbery at Huck’s Convenience Store turned out to be a hoax.

Dan Wiegand was recently lauded for two decades in sales by Wick Buildings.

10 YEARS AGO

The county issued a special use permit to Peoria Concrete in order to expand gravel operations near Bayview Gardens.

The town decided to purchase paperless software to store records.

ROANOKE

50 YEARS AGO

The village experienced an issue with sewage back up.

Steve Bachman, Gary Blunier, Alan Haas and Brent Hodel were first place winners in a Future Farmers of America (FFA) Section V contest held at Illinois Central College, East Peoria.

40 YEARS AGO

DeAnn Wolf was promoted to a secretary/stenographer with State Farm at their corporate headquarters in Bloomington.

Kirk Wilson attained Eagle Scout status.

30 YEARS AGO

The village finalized plans to computerize water bills.

Brooke Baurer won the recent Knights of Columbus spelling bee held at the junior high.

20 YEARS AGO

Cindy’s Corner Tap was fined $500 due to business conducted after hours.

High school senior Heather Hill was accepted to Harding University in Searcy, Ark.

10 YEARS AGO

John Streit was hired to be principal at the junior high, effective in early July.

Amy’s Pooch Parlor moved to a new location in the 500 block of N. Main St.

MINONK

50 YEARS AGO

John Cunningham was selected coordinator of an outreach program at the Presbyterian Church,

The top 10 students in the senior class at Minonk-Dana-Rutland included Diane Clegg, Joyce Harms, Valerie Smith, Rebecca Bell, Marylu Barth, Joseph Tucker, Joan McKay, Lynn Oltman, Daryl Ioerger and Joyce Keller.

40 YEARS AGO

Preparations continued for the re-opening the Minonk Theatre.

Terry Pille completed a Farm Bureau agricultural program.

30 YEARS AGO

The village’s new water treatment plant went into operation.

Fieldcrest South Elementary teacher Barb Baumann received a grant from the Aurora-based Illinois Math & Science Academy (IMSA).

20 YEARS AGO

Fieldcrest delayed a decision on a possible school referendum.

Debbie Bachman appeared on the President’s list for the fall semester at ICC.

10 YEARS AGO

Monsanto donated $2,500 each to the ambulance squad and the food pantry.

Members of Fieldcrest’s project ignition attended a recent convention held in Denver, Colo.