EUREKA

50 YEARS AGO

Completion neared on the new town sewer plant.

Farm Bureau Park hosted a vocational-agriculture fair.

40 YEARS AGO

George Whorten attended a wedding seminar held in Omaha, Neb.

Susan Hunt received a scholarship through the hospital auxiliary.

30 YEARS AGO

Kodey Greiner enlisted into the Navy.

Pat Eckhoff will not seek another term as county treasurer.

20 YEARS AGO

The town pondered the creation of a curfew ordinance.

Stephanie Barnes wrapped up requirements from the Methodist Medical Center School of Nursing in Peoria.

10 YEARS AGO

Taylor Minton completed training from the Great Lakes Naval Station near Chicago.

U.S. Representative Aaron Schock was a speaker as part of a Coffee’s event at Farm Bureau Park.

ROANOKE

50 YEARS AGO

Roger Cox resigned after just two months on the police department.

June Frank was named president of the Legion Auxiliary.

40 YEARS AGO

Tim and Bubs Bachman went to Norfolk, Va., to attend a Navy reunion.

Soon-to-be University of Illinois undergraduate Jill Luginbuhl was tabbed for a merit scholarship.

30 YEARS AGO

Shirley Miller decided to seek the post of county treasurer.

Incumbent District 60 school board members Ron Meyer, Larry Neukomm and Les Sauder intended to seek another term in the fall.

20 YEARS AGO

Eli Ladendorf was inducted into the Rotary Club’s Hall of Honor.

Bethany Wiegand recently obtained a bachelor degree from Bradley University, Peoria.

10 YEARS AGO

Hazardous material in the form of swine mature spilled into Panther Creek.

Mike Smith was appointed to replace Evan Robertson on the village board.

MINONK

50 YEARS AGO

Eldon Polhemus purchased The Glass Tap from George Sabol.

Siblings Jon and Lynn Tweet made the dean’s list for the spring semester at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale.

40 YEARS AGO

Shawn Curley, Tama DalPozzo, Kathleen Jurczak, Judy Matter and Janet Spencer recently received bachelor degrees from Illinois State University, Normal.

Two high school foreign exchange students, Jatuporn Akkargumtorn (Japan) and Madonna Cuskelly (Australia) arrived and will stay with the Richard Schmitt and Ron Redenius families, respectively.

30 YEARS AGO

Construction continued on the handicap-accessible ramp at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ.

Terry Pille was named to the Tri-County Planning Commission.

20 YEARS AGO

John Millard celebrated a half-century as a pilot.

Those who completed confirmation classes at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church were Carson Caroline, Alessio Catarinicchia, Kristen DeMay, Andrew Hillenburg, Parker Hinthorne, Kelsey Janssen, Rebekah May, Judith Moline, Logan Scott and Travis Stalter.

10 YEARS AGO

The Minonk class of 1947 recently held a reunion at the Sunrise Restaurant in Wenona.