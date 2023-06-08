EUREKA

50 YEARS AGO

Approval was given on a proposal to rezone 10 acres of land just of town from agricultural to commercial for the possible new location of Mangold Ford.

Barry Barker recently obtained his doctorate from the Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine.

40 YEARS AGO

Art Phillips was recently appointed director of the county’s training center.

Lisa Nardini was first runner-up in the Heart of Illinois pageant.

30 YEARS AGO

Mike Milbreath recently began his post as hospital administrator.

Kevin Pearson resigned as the county’s representative from the Tri-County Economic Development Council.

20 YEARS AGO

Musick Studios opened at 112 N. Main St.

Commercial coolers and freezers were installed at Dollar General.

10 YEARS AGO

A bike rodeo, sponsored by the University of Illinois Extension, was held by Davenport Elementary.

Siblings David and Jordan Crowe appeared on the dean’s list for the spring semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wis.

ROANOKE

50 YEARS AGO

The state pondered the closing of the local driver’s license station.

Joy McClallen, Mike Nordstrom, Christi Sell and Linda Turnbough were hired to faculty posts in District 60, effective in the fall.

40 YEARS AGO

The high school class of 1928 held a reunion at the Triangle Inn.

Nick Amigoni completed his doctorate in dentistry from the University of Illinois-Chicago.

30 YEARS AGO

The village decided to install a hydrant and water line on the corner of Green and Victory Streets near the park.

Chris Tallyn recently received a bachelor’s degree from Western Illinois University, Macomb.

20 YEARS AGO

Sylvia Monge continued her volunteer work with the library.

Grade three at Sowers Elementary at the highest attendance rate at over 95 percent.

10 YEARS AGO

District 60 band instructor Steve Hayes was a candidate for the Grammy Music Educator Award.

A bloodmobile stop took place at the United Methodist Church.

MINONK

50 YEARS AGO

The village sought a federal grant for a new ambulance.

John McGough was chosen grand knight by the local Knights of Columbus.

40 YEARS AGO

A fire caused damage to the American Cellulose factory.

David Froelich joined the family business, Froelich Memorial Home.

30 YEARS AGO

Linda Hansen recently completed her doctorate in medicine from Loyola University, Chicago.

Recent Fieldcrest graduate Wendy Durre was the recipient of a scholarship through the Woodford County Mutual Insurance Co.

20 YEARS AGO

Preparations began for the upcoming bake and rummage sale at Heritage Manor.

Fieldcrest West students James Leigh, Hannah Lefler, Zach Meyer and Jennifer Peterson attained straight As for the final nine weeks.

10 YEARS AGO

The village contemplated a cable television agreement with Mediacom.

The tax rate in Fieldcrest continued to decrease.