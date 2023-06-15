EUREKA

50 YEARS AGO

C.H. Schertz & Sons Trucking and Excavating received official incorporation by the state.

Janet Cawley and Rebecca Johann appeared on the dean’s list for the spring semester at Illinois Wesleyan University, Bloomington.

40 YEARS AGO

According to recent figures, the county’s crime rate decreased over the past 30 months.

The Jim Witter family opened Crafts Unlimited in Bloomington.

30 YEARS AGO

Woodford County Journal Editor Arlene Franks was lauded by the county’s American Legion Council.

Minta Littlejohn was promoted to a full-time sociology professor at Illinois Central College, East Peoria.

20 YEARS AGO

A stoplight will be installed at the intersection of S. Main St. (Illinois Route 117) and Lake Road in around 24 months.

Jeff Mitchell and Alex Underwood recently obtained bachelor degrees from Northern Illinois University, DeKalb.

10 YEARS AGO

The county’s Relay for Life was held at the high school.

Renee Mullen, an assistant environmental studies professor at Eureka College, was picked the recipient of the Helen Cleaver Distinguished Teaching Award.

ROANOKE

50 YEARS AGO

Marvin Blunier took over as president of the Rotary.

Stan Hodel was appointed to a spot with the board of directors at ICC.

40 YEARS AGO

Ed Sauder was chosen to an agricultural advisory council with ICC.

Terri Behnke appeared on the president’s list for the spring semester at Concordia College, River Forest.

30 YEARS AGO

The Roanoke Festival kicked off.

Recent high school graduate Autumn Onnen obtained a scholarship through the Woodford County Mutual Insurance Co.

20 YEARS AGO

The ambulance squad sought new members.

Charlotte Papatyi was inducted into the Peoria-based OSF St. Francis Medical Center’s Heritage Hall of Fame on a posthumous basis.

10 YEARS AGO

The village contemplated the creation of a truck route.

Ed Hodel IV recently obtained his doctorate in physical therapy from Bradley University, Peoria.

MINONK

50 YEARS AGO

Herman Claymon appointed commander of the county’s Legion Council.

The Rutland United Methodist Church closed after over a century.

40 YEARS AGO

Jim Goodwin recently graduated from law school at the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana.

Kelley Raab began as a summer intern at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

30 YEARS AGO

The remainder of the last grain elevator in the village was leveled.

Recent Fieldcrest graduate Steve Budde received a scholarship to attend Southern Illinois University-Carbondale.

20 YEARS AGO

Justin Gates was a hired as a part-time officer with the police department.

Julie May resigned from the village zoning board.

10 YEARS AGO

The village’s cable television contract with Mediacom was about to expire.

Fieldcrest vocal instructor Patti Peterson received the Distinguished Service Award from the Illinois Elementary School Association.