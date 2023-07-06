EUREKA

50 YEARS AGO

Judy Major recently left for West Africa for the next 24 months with Peace Corps.

Earl Zimmerman was recognized by the county’s dairy herd improvement association.

40 YEARS AGO

Roseman’s Small Engine Shop moved from 202 N. Main (Illinois Route 117) to 112 E. Center St. (U.S. Route 24).

Scott Lesley made the dean’s list for the spring semester at the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana.

30 YEARS AGO

The Sheriff’s Department purchased a drug-sniffing dog.

Joan Springer passed the state real estate examination.

20 YEARS AGO

Final approval was given for a 60-lot subdivision along 4-H Road on the east side of town.

Jolene Jones appeared on the dean’s list for the spring semester at Eastern Illinois University, Charleston.

10 YEARS AGO

Soon-to-be centenarian Marge Turley sank a hole-in-one on the links at Kaufman Park.

Darin Burns recently obtained a bachelor’s degree from Northern Illinois University, DeKalb.

ROANOKE

50 YEARS AGO

Triple R was honored by the county’s dairy herd improvement group.

A fire destroyed a barn on the Fred Gibbs farm four miles north of the village.

40 YEARS AGO

Marvin Pfister was named to chair the county’s agricultural extension council.

Sam Freesmeyer, Mike Hohulin and Ron Isaia made the dean’s list for the spring semester at the U of I.

30 YEARS AGO

Dick Broers retired after almost two decades as sales manager with First Financial Bank.

High school senior-to-be Marty Rumbold attended the recent Word Affairs Conference held on the campus of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

20 YEARS AGO

The zoning board approved a modified plat of a proposed subdivision on the west side near the park.

Old Prairie Pork farm, located four miles west of the village, celebrated 12 months in operation.

10 YEARS AGO

Jeremy Aeschleman was recently promoted to Lieutenant Colonel with the Army.

Elias Bertschi, Collin Hodel and Patricia Kennell recently obtained bachelor degrees from Illinois State University, Normal.

MINONK

50 YEARS AGO

An electrical fire in a fuse box caused the pool to be shut down.

Minonk-Dana-Rutland senior-to-be Mark Vogel attended the recent Boys’ State.

40 YEARS AGO

Philip Hartzler was picked to be secretary with the county’s agricultural extension council.

Jeff Elliott opened an office with Country Companies.

30 YEARS AGO

Interest continued for economic development in the Carolyn Project along Interstate 39 on the northwest side of the village.

Kimberly Johnson was tabbed to the dean’s list for the spring semester at the U of I.

20 YEARS AGO

The first phase of the future Miner’s Trail will appear on the northeast portion of the village.

Jim DeMay (Fieldcrest West Elementary) and John DiMascio (Fieldcrest East Elementary) were recently hired to respective principal posts.

10 YEARS AGO

A few sinkholes were discovered around the village.

Patrick Tarmann recently completed a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.