EUREKA

50 YEARS AGO

The town adopted an ordinance to ban burning of any kind.

Curt Sparks and Beth Ehling were chosen king and queen of the high school homecoming.

40 YEARS AGO

Incumbents Chester Ales, Charles Meginnes and Henry Tanton sought another term on the county board in the upcoming election.

A Tiger Cub group recently formed with Ron Colclasure as the leader.

30 YEARS AGO

Rusty Klaus assumed ownership of Snyder’s Plumbing & Heating from Ron Snyder.

Tony Schreck and Emily Grisham were named king and queen of the high school homecoming.

20 YEARS AGO

Michael Haerr was recently promoted to Lieutenant Colonel with the Army.

Thirty-three individuals had applied for the vacant police department chief post.

10 YEARS AGO

Irma Jean Damerell was lauded for six and a half decades of service with the county circuit clerk’s office.

The Rotary donated $1,500 to the high school band to aid in expenses for an upcoming trip to Disney World in Orlando, Fla,

ROANOKE

50 YEARS AGO

The village decided to purchase 48 remote water meters.

Future Farmers of America members Daryle Bachman, Alan Haas, Brent Hodel, Don Leman and Kent Wagner attended the recent national convention held in Kansas City, Mo.

40 YEARS AGO

The village pondered the demolition of the former police department building.

Jim Bussone was selected president of the Italian-American Society.

30 YEARS AGO

The recent bloodmobile stop at the park building collected 46 units.

Linda Waughop received a transfer scholarship from Western Illinois University, Macomb.

20 YEARS AGO

The village considered water shutoff changes for any delinquent bills.

Jan Heck appeared in the latest edition of, “Who’s Who Among America’s Teachers.”

10 YEARS AGO

The ambulance squad sought volunteers.

Two local businesses, Cindy’s Corner Pub and Maple Lanes, each requested video gaming equipment through respective liquor licenses.

MINONK

50 YEARS AGO

New trash barrels were installed along Chestnut Street in downtown business district.

Erma von Behren was initiated into Delta Kappa Gamma.

40 YEARS AGO

Jeff Howell recently enlisted into the Air Force.

Richard McCormick recently sold a vast majority of his business to Streator Disposal.

30 YEARS AGO

Tonya Minz became a trainee with the ambulance squad.

The Fieldcrest band will receive new uniforms.

20 YEARS AGO

A cold-storage facility, to be located near the sewage plant, became one step closer to reality.

Donna Thomas received an award through the Literacy Volunteers of America.

10 YEARS AGO

Gary Brennan recently started his new post as village administrator,

Top monthly students at Fieldcrest West Middle School included Kylee Cook, Anthony Yunker, Michael Fandel, Jessica Schultz and Melisa Echeveste.