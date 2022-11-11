EUREKA

50 YEARS AGO

Floyd Ulrich appeared in the latest edition of, “Who’s Who in Advertising.”

Byron Gresham was picked to the District 140 school board. He replaced Floyd Sharp, who recently passed away.

40 YEARS AGO

The Lions Club received its official charter.

Melvin Martin was selected president of the hospital’s advisory council.

30 YEARS AGO

Bill Cottrell was named chief of the rescue squad.

Susan McDonald was designated as a Bone Scholar at Illinois State University, Normal.

20 YEARS AGO

The county board pondered staff cuts due to a budget debt.

John Copley resigned from the town’s planning commission.

10 YEARS AGO

Eureka College President David Arnold withdrew interest in the same post at Millersville (Pa.) University.

The town approved a tax abatement proposal.

ROANOKE

50 YEARS AGO

The village annexed the Pioletti III addition.

Bratcher Huschen decided not to seek another term as State’s Attorney.

40 YEARS AGO

Ray King took over ownership of Schrock’s Variety Store.

ISU undergrad Scott Lawry recently started a student-teaching assignment in the high school agriculture department.

30 YEARS AGO

The Rotary Club donated $2,000 to the park board from a recent rib sandwich fundraiser. The money was to be used for pool repairs.

Todd Harris recently obtained a bachelor’s degree in mortuary science from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale.

20 YEARS AGO

The Roanoke-Benson Music Booster Club received a check for $675 from Sam Leman Chevrolet in Eureka from a recent test drive promotion.

Stefanie Harston and Kasey Kaeb were named in the newest edition of The National Dean’s List.

10 YEARS AGO

The local office of the Woodford County Journal closed on a permanent basis.

The well project continued just south of town to connect it to the water plant.

MINONK

50 YEARS AGO

The Wigwam Restaurant hosted a meeting of the county’s retail liquor association.

The Minonk-Dana-Rutland journalism class took a recent tour of the Pontiac Daily Leader.

40 YEARS AGO

The fire department moved into their new headquarters on Chestnut Street.

A gas leak occurred at the Farm Service (FS) plant just north of the village that led to a foul odor.

30 YEARS AGO

Construction continued on the future water plant.

Tom Janssen was appointed by the county board to the Tri-County Regional Planning Commission.

20 YEARS AGO

The village board made an appeal to the public to assist with a shortage on the ambulance staff.

Tom Cleary was named in the latest edition of The National Dean’s List.

10 YEARS AGO

Pearle Tjaden celebrated her 90th birthday.

The Stop ‘n Shop affiliated with the Parade of Lights moved to the former Green Tree Pharmacy building on Chestnut.