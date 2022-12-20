EUREKA

50 YEARS AGO

Frances Mostov was appointed head librarian at the public branch, effective in late January.

High school seniors Beth Ehling and Curt Sparks were selected recipients of the Good Citizen Award through the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).

40 YEARS AGO

The Horse Bowl group sought youth members.

Thirteen-year-old Matt Rankin raised the most money form a bowling fundraiser for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

30 YEARS AGO

Grace Schneider retired after two decades with First Bank of Eureka.

Dick and Jan Araujo became owners of the Congerville Family Restaurant.

20 YEARS AGO

Adrian Gongora, Erin Knobloch and Christian Wiegand were listed in the newest edition of. “Who’s Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges.”

Goodfield sought the Deer Creek Police Department to patrol village streets.

10 YEARS AGO

Zach Sancken recently decided not to seek another term on the town board.

A recent snowstorm left several vehicles in ditches north of town near Parsons Manufacturing.

ROANOKE

50 YEARS AGO

The ice rink opened up at the park.

Richard Short won first place in a holiday decoration house contest sponsored by the Legion.

40 YEARS AGO

Arnie Aeschleman replaced Garry Colclasure as Boy Scoutmaster.

Gail Ferrero was named a savings and loan officer with Talman Home.

30 YEARS AGO

Roger Whittington sought the village board president’s post.

Bob Huschen was appointed to a managerial spot with Country Companies in Scottsdale, Ariz.

20 YEARS AGO

Illinois State University undergraduate Andrew Hoffman received a scholarship through Caterpillar.

High school seniors Steve Harms and Susan Leman were selected Good Citizen Award winners through DAR.

10 YEARS AGO

Incumbents DeAnn Grandy, Todd Meinhold and Brad Sauder sought another term on the District 60 school board. They were joined by newcomers Miles Monge and Norm Weldon.

Mike Wolfe obtained a master’s degree in information assurance and security from ISU.

MINONK

50 YEARS AGO

Albert Steinhilber was appointed to chair the county’s heart fund drive.

Jackie Goff accepted an attorney’s post with the General Accounting Office in Washington, D.C.

40 YEARS AGO

The village was chosen as an application location for energy assistance by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Community Affairs.

Fred Parks celebrated his 95th birthday.

30 YEARS AGO

Fieldcrest approved its tax levy in the amount of $2,700,000.

Zivney Cheese was recently lauded for outstanding production at a competition sponsored by the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association.

20 YEARS AGO

The village was in line to receive a grant for over $300,000 from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to assist in the construction of an outdoor recreational facility along Chestnut Street.

Sutton’s Park will remain with its name.

10 YEARS AGO

The village received just under $600 from five video gaming machines that were recently installed at the Road Ranger gasoline/truck stop on the northwest side just off Interstate 39.

The village will host a health/wellness once a month at the ambulance garage.