EUREKA

50 YEARS AGO

District 140 teachers Helen Ely, Karen Gerdes, Linda Hood and Gretchen Major attended a science institute held on the campus of Illinois State University in Normal.

Frank Neal was chosen to be president of the Jaycees.

40 YEARS AGO

A fire of unknown origin caused around $20,000 damage to the Richard Bown residence in the 2100 block of Oak Drive.

Ron Wettstein won first place in reserve champion shorthorn heifer at the Heart of Illinois Fair held in Peoria.

30 YEARS AGO

The Flower Basket moved next door to the Et Cetera Shop along S. Main Street (Illinois Route 117) in the downtown business district.

Erik Nussbaum recently obtained a bachelor’s degree in music from Knox College, Galesburg.

20 YEARS AGO

A summer thunderstorm knocked out power to delay the county 4-H Fair.

Mark Hinrichsen celebrated two decades as the owner of Gangloff Jewelers.

10 YEARS AGO

The Rev. Mike Stipp was appointed pastor of the Eureka Church of the Nazarene.

The Rotary donated over $4,600 to Liberty Bible Church to use for playground equipment as part of the Camp of Champions.

ROANOKE

50 YEARS AGO

Around $900 in cash and checks were stolen in a robbery of the Aeschleman Gulf Station.

Robert Schirer and Mabelle Veatch attended a recent national food workshop held on the campus of Central Michigan University, Mt. Pleasant.

40 YEARS AGO

The Triangle Inn hosted a chicken dinner fundraiser sponsored by the Tazwood Center for Human Services.

Teri Miller was promoted in the centralized bond department with State Farm at their corporate headquarters in Bloomington.

30 YEARS AGO

The Roanoke-Benson District 60 board decided to change the outside door locks at the high school due to recent activity after hours.

The recent Park Awareness Days raised over $11,600.

20 YEARS AGO

The village granted a six-month extension to Dennis Parr to complete interior on the former Oak Ranch Motel located on W. Front St. (Illinois Route 116/117).

Five high school students will take an auto mechanic and autobody course in Metamora, effective in the fall.

10 YEARS AGO

The village’s flood committee aided residents on the south side from a recent storm.

An upgrade to the dugouts at the baseball diamond at the base of the Jumbo was completed.

MINONK

50 YEARS AGO

Gilbert Janssen was appointed chief of the ambulance squad.

Kim Meyer was selected to participate in the Young Americans Choral and Symphony Orchestra summer tour to the Orient.

40 YEARS AGO

Brian Colglazier began Army National Guard training at Ft. Leonard Wood near St. Robert, Mo.

Quick & Sons Service Station closed for an indefinite period.

30 YEARS AGO

The proposed agreement with USA Waste Services for a landfill three miles south of the village was called off.

Dr. Daniel Blue celebrated his fourth decade as a chiropractor.

20 YEARS AGO

Fieldcrest completed an overhaul of the district’s school bus routes.

Erik Zimmerman appeared on the dean’s list for the spring semester at the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana.

10 YEARS AGO

Fieldcrest was lauded as one of the top performing high schools by the U.S. News and World Report.

The fire department took part in a recent training event held near Toluca.