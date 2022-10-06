EUREKA

50 YEARS AGO

The county board increased the State’s Attorney salary by $9,000 and reduced the coroner’s pay by $2,500.

The civil defense squad purchased a new truck.

40 YEARS AGO

Nearly 30 employees of the hospital were lauded for outstanding service with an appreciation event at the Scottish Rite Temple in Bloomington.

Rick Rogy and Lela Vogel were chosen king and queen of the Eureka College homecoming.

30 YEARS AGO

Robert Rankin and Laura Williams recently completed basic training from Lackland Air Force Base near San Antonio, Texas.

Bill Hohulin was named grand marshal for the high school homecoming parade.

20 YEARS AGO

The county board approved a new zoning ordinance where a farmer could change the minimum lot size from two acres to 40.

District 140 schools re-opened after a four-day support staff strike.

10 YEARS AGO

Thomas Kusch was appointed practice manager with the Advocate Medical Group.

Dr. James Hengst was chosen to serve on the EC board of trustees.

ROANOKE

50 YEARS AGO

Charles Driver participated in a Marine exercise off the coast of Norway.

Undergraduate Howard Hodel was part of a Dartmouth College contingent that will spend the fall semester with studies in Germany.

40 YEARS AGO

The high school class of 1924 recently held a reunion at the park building.

Mark Scherer was named a royalty candidate at the EC homecoming.

30 YEARS AGO

The post of public works superintendent was created inside the village.

The high school class of 1929 held a reunion at Myers Homestead in Metamora.

20 YEARS AGO

A recent abduction attempt of a seven-year-old proved to be a false alarm.

Don and Jill Tolan opened D & J Outdoor Store in the former Schirer Dairy location on the east side of the village.

10 YEARS AGO

A project to re-line the village’s sewer lines underneath Panther Creek was recently completed.

Jenna Moser won the recent logo contest sponsored by the Art League.

MINONK

50 YEARS AGO

The theatre showed, “The Godfather.”

Richard Johns took over management in the meat department at Chicago Butchers.

40 YEARS AGO

Robert and Donna Pinkham took over ownership of Baker’s Restaurant located on the west side of the village off U.S. Route 51.

Joey Butera and Cindy Ketchmark were chosen king and queen of the Minonk-Dana-Rutland homecoming.

30 YEARS AGO

Citizens Against Landfill recently formed in the village.

The Food Pantry sought a new location.

20 YEARS AGO

The village was set to receive a $25,000 through the efforts of State Representative Dan Rutherford.

David Froelich sold nine of his funeral homes to Clinton-based Calvert.

10 YEARS AGO

The county health department determined a bird found near the village tested positive for the West Nile virus.

The Fieldcrest District No. 6 school board recently approved a tentative budget at $23,205.