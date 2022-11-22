EUREKA

50 YEARS AGO

Art Garber (circuit clerk), Leland Morgan (coroner) and Richard Leiken (State’s Attorney) were sworn-in at the county courthouse.

Boy Scout Troop No. 257 searched for a leader.

40 YEARS AGO

The Central Illinois Cablevision office, located along S. Main Street, closed moved operations to Germantown Hills.

Mike Sager was appointed to the board of directors with the Tri-County Riverfront Action Forum.

30 YEARS AGO

Johnson’s Red Fox Store recently began a program to delivery groceries to area senior citizens.

Heart House held a holiday open house.

20 YEARS AGO

The town board rejected a proposed real estate tax increase.

Larry Whitaker was picked to chair the county board.

10 YEARS AGO

Stan Glazier remained chair of the county board.

High school sophomore Toby Cavalier had a part in an adaptation of “The Nutcracker” at the Peoria Civic Center.

ROANOKE

50 YEARS AGO

The village board created a new zoning ordinance.

Roanoke Auto Body opened on Broad Street with LaVerne Ruestman and Larry Sylvester as co-operators.

40 YEARS AGO

The recent bloodmobile stop at the Legion netted 151 units.

Those named royalty candidates for the high school homecoming included Lori Bowald, Marsha Busenitz, Mindi Meinhold, Margie Moser, Jaime Sauder, Brian deFreese, Jim Geick, Curt Hasler, Scott Wacker and Robb Weber.

30 YEARS AGO

High school senior Mary Peterson was chosen the recipient of the Good Citizen Award through the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).

Those named Student of the Quarter at the junior high were Emily Blunier, Elizabeth Seckler, Molly Hodel, Kristi Koch, Stephanie Monge, Mandy Bates and Amanda Barker.

20 YEARS AGO

A Subway restaurant was to open on the west edge of the village by next spring.

Undergraduate Carissa Tjaden received through Western Illinois University, Macomb.

10 YEARS AGO

Bob Isaia was nominated to seek the open village board president’s post at the caucus.

Lincoln College student Hailey Gehlbach was selected as a Lincoln Laureate.

MINONK

50 YEARS AGO

A cave-in occurred at the Sutton Coal Mine located just north of the village.

The Bud Whitcomb family moved to El Paso.

40 YEARS AGO

Jeff Marshall completed basic training at Lackland Air Force Base near San Antonio, Texas.

Paul May became a correspondent with the Minonk News-Dispatch.

30 YEARS AGO

A petition began to request an exit off Interstate 39 near the village.

Fieldcrest’s Suzanne Coons attended the recent American Council on the Teaching Foreign Languages in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont.

20 YEARS AGO

The village board pondered a name change of Sutton’s Park.

Jim Pierceall was sworn-in as Sheriff.

10 YEARS AGO

The park and recreation committee decided to hold a golf cart fundraiser.

The village board decided to dissolve the third tax increment financing (TIF) district.