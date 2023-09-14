EUREKA

50 YEARS AGO

A proposal was approved to switch the police department squad car to propane gasoline.

Audrey Trumbold was appointed permanent postmaster.

40 YEARS AGO

Raymond Harstock completed Army training at Ft. Jackson in Columbia, S.C.

District 140 Superintendent Herbert Darnell received a salary increase of one percent.

30 YEARS AGO

The Flower Basket will move to the former Et Cetera Shop along S. Main St (Illinois Route 117). Country Craftsman will take over Flower Basket’s former spot.

Peggy Rapp decided to seek a second term as county clerk/recorder in the upcoming election.

20 YEARS AGO

By a vote of eight to seven, the county board approved a measure to hire an administrator.

Sam Leman Chevrolet celebrated a fourth decade in business.

10 YEARS AGO

The county board planned to demolish three buildings on property along the Illinois River near Spring Bay and convert each into green space.

Richard Dickinson was selected as an alternate delegate to the upcoming American Angus Association convention to be held in Louisville, Ky.

ROANOKE

50 YEARS AGO

Plans were unveiled for the new Peoples State Bank.

Construction continued on the park pool.

40 YEARS AGO

East Peoria-based Rassi Disposal was awarded the village’s garbage pickup contract.

The new Benson ambulance was to arrive soon.

30 YEARS AGO

Paul Vallow was named local branch manager at First Financial Bank.

Dan Bertrand and Lynn Curtis joined the Rotary Club.

20 YEARS AGO

The village sought a grant to assist payment for the new water treatment plant.

Steve McCann resigned from the fire protection district.

10 YEARS AGO

The village tabbed the Farnsworth Group as the new engineer.

Heather Oswald was hired an English teacher at the junior high.

MINONK

50 YEARS AGO

The retail portion of Minonk Locker went out of business.

The Rev. N. Grier Hills was chosen to be part of a committee affiliated with the Academy of Parish Clergy.

40 YEARS AGO

The village recently received a water grant.

The old fire siren was put back into operation.

30 YEARS AGO

The village sought ways to improve its recycling service.

Fieldcrest created a teacher advisory program.

20 YEARS AGO

The police department contemplated the hire of two part-time officers.

Fieldcrest students Scott Henry and Patrick Tarmann recently embarked on a trip to New Zealand and Australia through the People to People Student Ambassador program,

10 YEARS AGO

The village board reviewed its water bill policy.

The Minonk-Dana class of 1948 recently held a reunion at Mona’s Restaurant in Toluca.