EUREKA

50 YEARS AGO

Jerry Crump attended a farm management conference held on the campus of the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana.

Sam Harrod III was picked to the board of trustees at Eureka College.

40 YEARS AGO

A fire destroyed three Eureka Disposal trucks.

Gilbert Hasenyager and Kaywin McClure were chosen to co-chair Maple Lawn’s inaugural indigent fund drive.

30 YEARS AGO

The local Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapter placed first in a recent soil judging contest held at Black Hawk College near Kewanee.

Aaron Schoof recently received a master’s degree in business administration from DePaul University in Chicago.

20 YEARS AGO

Former Sheriff Bill Myers was sentenced to 36 months in prison for theft. He was also ordered to pay over $230,000 in restitution to the county.

The town board still sought a spot to replace Kristen Boston, who recently resigned.

10 YEARS AGO

Casa Bonita and El Rancho Viejo were fined $1,000 as a result of a violation of the town’s liquor ordinance,

A dedication ceremony was held for the new elevator at the Christian Church.

ROANOKE

50 YEARS AGO

Ray Isaia completed a navigation course at Mather Air Force Base outside of Sacramento, Calif.

Robert Blunier attended a sales seminar sponsored by Ford in Davenport, Iowa.

40 YEARS AGO

Mark Geick recently completed Marine boot camp training at Camp Pendleton near Oceanside, Calif.

Pat Eckhoff sought another term as county treasurer in the upcoming election.

30 YEARS AGO

Mike Ratliffe received the Navy Commendation Medal.

Katie Wilson was named president of the junior high student council.

20 YEARS AGO

The Roanoke-Benson District No. 60 school board pondered the purchase of a new digital phone system.

Construction started on the new duplex at the Apostolic Christian Home.

10 YEARS AGO

Parsons Manufacturing reduced its employees’ hours by as much as 32 to 35 hours per week.

Mike Blunier will not seek another term on the District 60 school board in the spring election.

MINONK

50 YEARS AGO

Voters approved a tax hike in the village.

Vonnie O’Brien completed requirements from the Streator School of Nursing.

40 YEARS AGO

David Barth began a tour of duty with the Navy aboard the USS Cushing in the South Pacific Ocean region.

Former town administrator Charles Kafka filed a lawsuit against the village that alleged his constitutional rights were violated.

30 YEARS AGO

Joe Nemmers was appointed to a national committee with the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW).

Ed Longman was chosen to chair the Citizens Advisory Council.

20 YEARS AGO

The village decided to draft an ordinance that would be close all parks by 11 p.m.

Work continued on the façade of the former Jones property along Chestnut Street in the downtown business district.

10 YEARS AGO

Over $700 and other items were donated to the Food Pantry.

Brianna Kalkwarf received the Carmella (Knobloch) Kapraun scholarship through OSF St. Francis Medical Center College of Nursing in Peoria.