EUREKA

50 YEARS AGO

Jo Finch was appointed as a county probation officer, effective the first of March.

John Spangler was recently named to a committee affiliated with Land Bank.

40 YEARS AGO

Jack’s, a game arcade located in the downtown business mall, closed after 11 months in operation.

Irene Noll was named the top employee at Maple Lawn.

30 YEARS AGO

A renovation project was to start soon in the interior of the police department to be in compliance with the American with Disabilities Act.

James Hohenbary III recently obtained a bachelor’s degree in English from Northeast Missouri State University, Kirksville.

20 YEARS AGO

The trial of teenager David Stafford, accused in the murder of Cherie Gillson, was pushed back another two months to allow the defense to analyze the case.

Florence Durst recently became a centenarian.

10 YEARS AGO

Brian Bowald was charged with nine counts of sexual abuse of a preteen girl over a 36-month period.

Kaylie Dishman, Olivia Klaus and Laura Magnuson appeared on the dean’s list for the fall semester at Eastern Illinois University, Charleston.

ROANOKE

50 YEARS AGO

The Jaycees donated $700 to Roanoke-Benson District No. 60 to assist in the cost of a new scoreboard in the high school gymnasium.

Roger and Elaine Hodel attended the Illinois Pork Producers Association conference held in Peoria.

40 YEARS AGO

Richard Isaia passed the certified public accountant (CPA) exam.

High school senior Melinda Ulrich was named the recipient of the Good Citizen Award through the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).

30 YEARS AGO

R-B Superintendent John Crumrine intended to retire in late June.

Aaron Jones appeared on the President’s List for the fall semester at Lincoln College, Lincoln.

20 YEARS AGO

The village board decided to change the water regulation hook-up ordinance to offer a one-inch standard at a cost of $475.

High school senior Susan Leman was chosen the recipient of the Good Citizen Award by DAR.

10 YEARS AGO

Work continued on several water projects throughout the village.

Jack Stutzman won the recent junior high spelling bee.

MINONK

50 YEARS AGO

James Edgeton received an honorable discharge from the Navy after 48 months of service.

Ted Baer decided to run for township auditor.

40 YEARS AGO

Gil Janssen was lauded for outstanding service with the ambulance squad.

The Rev. Stephen Schneider, pastor at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, was assigned to a Catholic parish in Bloomington.

30 YEARS AGO

Richard Goff recently opened a law practice in town.

Mark Spencer went to Washington, D.C., to attend the inauguration of President Bill Clinton.

20 YEARS AGO

The village decided against a proposed junk vehicle ordinance.

The Farnsworth Group was hired to engineer the Millenia Park project.

10 YEARS AGO

Stephen Stillwell penned a book, “Mad Molly.”

Shannon McKay was selected to the dean’s list for the fall semester at MacMurray College, Jacksonville.