EUREKA

50 YEARS AGO

Rockford-based Fluegel and Associates was hired by the county housing authority to design and contract homes both in town and El Paso.

Karen Maxheimer and Yvonne Steffen completed coursework from the St. Francis Medical Center School of Nursing in Peoria.

40 YEARS AGO

A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the future cottage units at Maple Lawn.

The Pizza Stop opened in the former Pizza Alley location at 105 W. Graham St. with Wayne Runyon as the operator.

30 YEARS AGO

The town approved the issuance of $2,090,000 to aid in the cost of a former water bond debt as well as fund sewage treatment plant upgrade.

SupeRx Drugs will open a store on W. Center St. (U.S. Route 24) next to Hardee’s. It was not expected to open for seven months.

20 YEARS AGO

A Subway Restaurant recently opened at the intersection of Illinois Route 117 and U.S. Route 150 in Goodfield.

Kyrstin Anderson and Molly Logan recently obtained bachelor degrees from Illinois State University, Normal.

10 YEARS AGO

According to recent figures, the county’s property tax bills were up by around $2,500,000 from 12 month ago.

Jordan Crowe recently received a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wis.

ROANOKE

50 YEARS AGO

The local state driver’s license station re-opened on a temporary basis.

The Rev. Loyd Vinnedge was installed as pastor of the United Methodist Church.

40 YEARS AGO

Nancy Shaffstall recently completed a master’s degree in education from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville.

Siblings Jill and Scott Luginbuhl attended the National 4-H Convention held in Washington. D.C.

30 YEARS AGO

A radio and base were purchased by the local Emergency Services and Disaster Agency (ESDA).

High school social studies teacher Darrell Sutter was selected an honorary alumnus by Lincoln College, Lincoln.

20 YEARS AGO

Roanoke-Benson District No. 60 and its teachers agreed to a new 24-month contract.

Brooke Feucht, Katie Hodel, Amy Litwiller, Ben Martin, Amy Spangler, Rachel Wolfe and Jared Zotz each recently obtained a bachelor degree from ISU.

10 YEARS AGO

An open house was held for Heavenly Hounds, which moved to a new spot on the east side of the village near Roanoke Concrete on Husseman Street (Illinois Route 116/117).

Amy Funk recently obtained a bachelor degree from Millikin University, Decatur.

MINONK

50 YEARS AGO

Earl Flanigan was promoted to corporal with the Illinois State Police.

James Cashen, Robert Stine and Wayne Kettwich resigned from the police department,

40 YEARS AGO

Ray and Joan Fitzpatrick bought K’s Kitchen.

Mildred Dooley won the grand prize at a quilt show held in the Wisconsin Dells.

30 YEARS AGO

Troy Milashoski began Army training at Ft. Jackson near Columbia, S.C.

Jennifer Spear recently completed a bachelor’s degree in education from ISU.

20 YEARS AGO

A skateboard area will be included in the new Millenia Park on the north side of the village.

Ken Baker retired after over a quarter-century in the education field that included a stint as principal at Fieldcrest West.

10 YEARS AGO

Durre Brothers donated a loading platform accompanied with stairs alongside village recycling bins.

Hillary Timmerman made the dean’s list for the spring term at Augustana College, Rock Island.