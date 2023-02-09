EUREKA

50 YEARS AGO

Roger Heinrich was appointed as a county special education school psychologist.

Incumbent Lester Garber was nominated at a recent caucus for another term as Olio Township supervisor.

40 YEARS AGO

Jim Stoller opened a law office in the former Old Shop building on East Center Street (U.S. Route 24).

Jerry Yoder was the winner in a sweetheart photo contest sponsored by the Junior Woman’s Club.

30 YEARS AGO

Davenport Elementary received a camcorder as a donation from Sam Leman Chevrolet.

Michael Milbrath was named the new administrator at the hospital.

20 YEARS AGO

The county was around two months behind in their property assessment process.

The town learned the sewer plant was overloaded.

10 YEARS AGO

Parsons Manufacturing Co. recently opened a facility in Goodfield.

Kelsey Heinold, Austin Kennell, Erin Kennell, Joseph Kuntz and Natalie Puent were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Olivet Nazarene University, Bourbonnais.

ROANOKE

50 YEARS AGO

E.E. Ulrich won a sales contest sponsored by Lincoln National Life Insurance Co.

Larry Pisel recently completed coursework from the Morrison Institute of Technology, Morrison.

40 YEARS AGO

Both the Roanoke and Benson Fire Departments received grants through the Illinois Department of Conservation.

Tim Mueser appeared on the dean’s list for the fall semester at Eureka College.

30 YEARS AGO

The village planned to computerize their water bill collection system.

Salaries were increased for all incoming members to the township board.

20 YEARS AGO

Adam Meyer continued a tour of duty with the Navy in the Persian Gulf region.

High school sophomore Megan Schwind was chosen to be part of the state’s student ambassador program.

10 YEARS AGO

The Roanoke-Benson District No. 60 school board approved a measure to issue $5,100,000 in bonds toward a proposed construction project.

Tim Wilcoxen was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Concordia (Wis.) University, Mequon.

MINONK

50 YEARS AGO

A fire destroyed the Specialty Metal Fabricator plant on Chestnut Street in the downtown business district.

H.E. Baer, Howard Builta, Jim Meyer and Ron Seggerman were nominated as township auditors at the recent caucus.

40 YEARS AGO

The Rev. Clyde Young was installed as pastor of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

The top 10 in the Minonk-Dana-Rutland senior class included Robert Sanders, David Oldenburg, Rita Steinhilber, Larry Cirks, Scott Davis, Leta Cinnamon, Andrea Jurczak, Julie Micheletti, Ken White and Michelle Koch.

30 YEARS AGO

First Financial Bank donated $500 to the ambulance squad.

Country Companies opened an office on Chestnut Street in the downtown business district with Rob Huschen as the agent.

20 YEARS AGO

Jim Renken recently retired after two decades of service with the Navy.

Fieldcrest senior Kiel Wells was chosen the recent recipient of the Good Citizen Award through the Daughters of the American Revolution.

10 YEARS AGO

The Poverello Outreach program was recently introduced at St. Pat’s CC.

An expansion project was in the works for the local Dollar General store.