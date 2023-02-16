EUREKA

50 YEARS AGO

A mattress caught fire in a dormitory of Founders Court on the Eureka College campus. The caused was deemed due to an individual and a cigarette.

Keith Funk was appointed the county’s youth extension advisor.

40 YEARS AGO

Bill Singleton resigned as county criminal investigator to become a superintendent at the Pontiac Prison.

Cotton Burk began a sales job with Sam Leman Chevrolet.

30 YEARS AGO

Tim Bowman was recently commissioned as a Second Lieutenant with the Air Force.

Undergraduate Doug Dossey was chosen a recipient of the Huff Award at the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana.

20 YEARS AGO

The town sought public input on a master plan for the business district area.

Ty Meiss was lauded as the top regional financial advisor with Waddell & Reed.

10 YEARS AGO

The county sought a merger with Mason and Tazewell to form a regional superintendent group.

Matt Smith was honored for a decade of service with the Sheriff’s Department.

ROANOKE

50 YEARS AGO

Elmer Wehrli was nominated for village board president at the recent People’s Party caucus.

Jim Martino recently received a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from the U of I.

40 YEARS AGO

Joe Aeschleman was chosen to the board of directors with the Apostolic Christian Home.

Seventh-grader Tim Kapraun won the recent junior high spelling bee.

30 YEARS AGO

The Roanoke-Benson District No. 60 school board rejected a proposal to regulate prayer at the high school graduation ceremony in the spring.

Krista Litwiller was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Butler (Ind.) University, Indianapolis.

20 YEARS AGO

Donna Wilcoxen was appointed president of the Art League.

Kendi Onnen was selected to the dean’s list for the fall semester at EC.

10 YEARS AGO

Darren Evans was recognized for a quarter-century of service with the Sheriff’s Department.

Various Sowers Elementary students dressed up for a day as Superintendent Rohn Peterson.

MINONK

50 YEARS AGO

The village bought a truck from Bean Fire Equipment at a cost of $27,837.25.

A recent benefit for the ambulance squad generated almost $2,000.

40 YEARS AGO

The local Cub Scout troop held a paper drive.

John McKeon and Iva Liston were named king and queen of the recent Valentine’s Day event at Lida Home.

30 YEARS AGO

Fieldcrest Superintendent Jerry Christensen intended to retire in 16 months under the state’s five plus five early retirement system.

Minonk State Bank announced it is a collection agent for Commonwealth Edison.

20 YEARS AGO

Heritage Manor residents raised almost $500 from a recent fundraiser to benefit the American Heart Association.

PJ Ketchmark decided to retire after nearly a quarter century as a kindergarten teacher.

10 YEARS AGO

Kara McDonald appeared on the dean’s list for the fall semester at the University of Iowa, Iowa City.

The Fieldcrest FOCUSED group donated several books to Elementary South.