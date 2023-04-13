EUREKA

50 YEARS AGO

Jim Klaus was voted president of the town board in the recent election.

George Ince was recently appointed public affairs manager with Caterpillar for the European region, effective in early June. He will be headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

40 YEARS AGO

A demolition project began on the former town water tower.

Soon-to-be high school graduate Jacki Ulrich received a scholarship to attend Goshen (Ind.) College.

30 YEARS AGO

The county’s training center bought a truck for a price of around $7,400.

Joe Serangeli ran unopposed for another term as town board president.

20 YEARS AGO

The Sheriff’s Department contemplated the placement of advertisement on squad cars.

Town employees Tom Kinder, Fred Mall and Darrel Punke were lauded with an open house.

10 YEARS AGO

The town board approved a budget in the amount of $3,267,700.

Members of the Goodfield Apostolic Christian Church youth group will venture to the African country of Zambia over the summer on a missionary project.

ROANOKE

50 YEARS AGO

Bob Hix was chosen to a spot on the state’s emergency readiness assistance team.

Judy Sauder was initiated into Alpha Lambda Delta at Illinois Wesleyan University, Bloomington.

40 YEARS AGO

Plans began for Harvest Days that kick off in the fall.

Seventh-grader Julie Herrmann won first place in a piano scholarship competition sponsored by the Peoria Area Music Teachers’ Association.

30 YEARS AGO

The village pondered the opening a teen center.

High school students Suzanna Geiser, Sarah Jones, Kory Kaeb and Marty Rumbold attended the recent World Affairs Conference held in Peoria.

20 YEARS AGO

Josh Daugherty, Nate Hodel and Ricky Koehler were honored for outstanding performance in a diesel technology program at Illinois Central College, East Peoria.

Those named Good Citizens at Sowers Elementary included Kyle Kolb, Zach Meyers, Kelli Folkerts, Trent Moore, Bradley Moser, Jason Bradle, Nathan Gibbs, Haley Zoss, John Luginbuhl, Travis Burmood and Kayla Siemers.

10 YEARS AGO

Jarrod Reither continued a tour of duty with the Navy aboard the USS John C. Stennis in Singapore.

The village board pondered a salary increase for each of their five employees.

MINONK

50 YEARS AGO

Due to curriculum changes, the last senior class play was held at Minonk-Dana-Rutland.

A fire caused considerable damage to the garage at the Ted Cowling residence near Rutland.

40 YEARS AGO

Former Minonk News-Dispatch editor Alice Webster was brought back to pen a column titled, This N That.

Walter Harms was recognized for three and a half decades with General Telephone Co.

30 YEARS AGO

A transport van was purchased by the fire department.

Christina Craig recently obtained a bachelor’s degree from Southern Illinois University-Carbondale.

20 YEARS AGO

Jerry Lay recently began a tour of duty with the Army in Iraq.

Applicants were still received for the open full-time position on the police department.

10 YEARS AGO

SMF Inc. announced it would open a new production facility in Anderson, S.C., in the summer.

Patrick Coop defeated Rich Luckey for township supervisor in the recent election.