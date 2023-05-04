EUREKA

50 YEARS AGO

The rescue squad received new emergency equipment.

New benches were installed near the lake.

40 YEARS AGO

New triple pane windows were installed at the county courthouse.

Allison Stark and John Troyer were tabbed co-valedictorians in the high school graduation class.

30 YEARS AGO

Plans were finalized for an addition to link the hospital with Town & Country Healthcare.

Carolyn Leman (University of Nebraska, Lincoln) and Margaret Tennis (Illinois State University, Normal) completed respective doctorates.

20 YEARS AGO

The county’s Triad group was lauded with national honors for outstanding service to the elderly community.

An open house was held at the Association for the Developmentally Disabled of Woodford County (ADDWC).

10 YEARS AGO

Esther Troike became a centenarian.

Richard Teegarden was sworn-in onto the town board.

ROANOKE

50 YEARS AGO

People’s State Bank will move from its current location on N. Main Street to a building on Front (Illinois Route 116).

High school juniors Ken Monge and Duane Schroeder were chosen to attend the upcoming Boys’ State.

40 YEARS AGO

Mary Schneider received a $200 scholarship from the Horticulture Club at Illinois Central College, East Peoria. She obtained an associate’s degree and will transfer to Southern Illinois University-Carbondale.

Seventh-grader Karen Callear advanced to the state science fair.

30 YEARS AGO

Shirley Paternoga retired after almost two decades with Dr. Ray Ceresoli D.D.S.

Seventh-grader Kristine Magnuson won first prize in a poppy poster contest sponsored by the Legion Auxiliary.

20 YEARS AGO

Work continued on the planning stages of the new village water plant.

Roanoke-Benson senior Elisha Augsburger will attend Harding (Ark.) University, Searcy, in the fall.

10 YEARS AGO

Bob Isaia took over as president of the village board.

Mandy Eubank was hired as treasurer for R-B District 60.

MINONK

50 YEARS AGO

Dorothy Bell, Don Jones, Jo Pfeiffer and Joe Vallow were appointed to the board of directors with the Chamber of Commerce.

An A & W Root Beer Stand opened along Chestnut Street with Gerald Dornink and Tim Frank as co-operators.

40 YEARS AGO

Don Morgan was tabbed manager of the lawn and garden division at D & W.

The top 10 in the Minonk-Dana-Rutland High graduation class included John Krone, Lisa Hartzler, Steve McNamara, Maribeth Springer, Joe Butera, Gary Porter, Brian Kline, Linda Vance, Laura Luche, Patty Cusac and Cindy Huxtable.

30 YEARS AGO

Donna Marshall retired after nearly a quarter-century with Dr. Ray Ceresoli.

Steve Wilson obtained a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Hawaii Pacific University in Honolulu.

20 YEARS AGO

Jason Buchanan, Steve Maddox and Russell Ruestman were seated onto the village board.

Beth Drummet was recognized for academic excellence in political science at Beloit (Wis.) College.

10 YEARS AGO

Leta Janssen was installed as village clerk.

Fieldcrest FOCUSED members Zach Alden and Magin Judd along with advisor Shelia Healy traveled to Springfield to speak on behalf of House Bill No. 1247 as part of the state vehicle code.