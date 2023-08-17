EUREKA

50 YEARS AGO

The Newcomers Club was formed.

Lydia Hohulin recently obtained a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Illinois State University, Normal.

40 YEARS AGO

Dr. Steve Jones and Dr. David Miller opened a practice in the 100 block of S. Major Street.

James Martin began a post with the Department of Justice in Washington. D.C.

30 YEARS AGO

A summer storm knocked out telephone service in town.

Volunteers helped to build a new playground at Davenport Elementary.

20 YEARS AGO

A special committee recommended the county hire an administrator.

Dan Crowe recently received a bachelor’s degree in business from Eastern Illinois University, Charleston.

10 YEARS AGO

Two guns were taken in a residential area of Crestwood, Hilldale and Maple Drives.

Construction started on an employee room at the county courthouse.

ROANOKE

50 YEARS AGO

Almost 50 acres of land was annexed on the southwest side of the village.

Randall Litwiller opened a chiropractic clinic on State Street.

40 YEARS AGO

Michael Scherer completed Marine Corp training at Camp Lejeune near Jacksonville, N.C.

The village was neutral on a proposed county airport.

30 YEARS AGO

Ann between Main and State Streets will revert to one way.

District 60 Superintendent Lynn Curtis and High School Principal Dan Bertrand both started their respective maiden voyage.

20 YEARS AGO

The local Emergency Services and Disaster Agency (ESDA) bought a new siren.

The Woman’s Club sought new members.

10 YEARS AGO

The village pondered at possible state grants.

The Sowers Elementary Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) held an ice cream social.

MINONK

50 YEARS AGO

A senior citizen’s group, The Young at Heart, was created.

The fire department handled a blaze of an abandoned shed along W. Sixth St.

40 YEARS AGO

Andreas Paloumpias was appointed president of Hillsborough (Fla.) Community College, Tampa.

Carlos Luperdi (Peru) and Oscar Rodriquez (Costa Rica) recently arrived through the American Field Service (AFS) foreign exchange high school student program. They were staying with the Stephen Konwinski and Rodney Ruestman families, respectively.

30 YEARS AGO

The village bought 75 acres of land through the Riely Trust Fund.

An old fuel tank was removed in front of Minonk Purity Bank.

20 YEARS AGO

The concrete floor was poured at the Westside Park Pavilion.

County coroner Tim Ruestman received a salary hike.

10 YEARS AGO

The county decided to use revenue from the Minonk Wind Farm to use to restore and maintain roads damaged during the project.