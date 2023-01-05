EUREKA

50 YEARS AGO

The new ambulance squad vehicle went into operation.

Melvin Bell, a youth advisor with the county extension service, accepted a job as an agricultural advisor in the Cumberland County seat of Toledo, located 70 miles south of Champaign.

40 YEARS AGO

Incumbents Bill Ruder and Jerry Wilson along with newcomers Lou Dingley and Dennis Garey sought seats on the town board in the upcoming election.

High school senior Sherri Hewitt was selected the recipient of the Good Citizen Award by the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).

30 YEARS AGO

Michael Myers completed Army training at Ft. Leonard Wood near St. Robert, Mo.

Mark Barra was appointed assistant general manager at Illinois Valley Press West that included the Woodford County Journal.

20 YEARS AGO

Sam Leman Chevrolet donated $900 to the Music Boosters.

Bill Honeg recently donated 30 acres of land west of town that was expected to be used as a nature area.

10 YEARS AGO

A renovation project recently started on the interior of Hardee’s Restaurant,

Dr, Chevi Guthrie started to see patients at Ellie Chiropractic Services located in the 100 block of Mill Street.

ROANOKE

50 YEARS AGO

Harlow Blunier topped the 185-bushel barrier in a corn growing contest sponsored by Farm Services (FS).

The high school class of 1967 recently held a reunion at Club 116.

40 YEARS AGO

Judi Arends, Bob Fischer, Dana Fox, Cindy Geick, Brenda Haney, Cindy Hinkle, Jim Hodel, Lori Isoardi, Jennell Leman, Randy Leman, Julie Micheletti, Andy Schneider, Terry Schroeder and Linda Wolfe were all named to the President’s List for the fall semester at Illinois Central College, East Peoria.

National Future Farmers of America (FFA) vice president Bruce Kettler was the guest speaker at a recent alumni banquet of the local chapter.

30 YEARS AGO

An additional building was constructed at B.J. Fehr Welding.

Linda Hodel completed a real estate course.

20 YEARS AGO

Incumbents Rick Ford, Trent Monge and April Wagner along with Harland Braker were nominated to the village board after the recent caucus.

Marlene Robertson appeared on the dean’s list for the fall semester at the OSF St. Francis Medical Center College of Nursing, Peoria.

10 YEARS AGO

The village board approved a golf cart and video game regulation ordinances.

Former District 60 secretary/bookkeeper Katie Capponi pled guilty to theft and was sentenced to eight years in prison.

MINONK

50 YEARS AGO

Verna Gregg became the first woman to be named to the board of directors at Minonk State Bank.

Earl Flanigan was chosen worshipful master with the Robert Morris Lodge.

40 YEARS AGO

Jerry Kemp attended the recent meeting of the Federal Land Bank stockholders in St. Louis, Mo.

Rebecca Kempf made the dean’s list for the fall term at Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa.

30 YEARS AGO

The village board recently donated $2,500 to the new ambulance vehicle.

Myrtle Turner celebrated her 90th birthday,

20 YEARS AGO

Bill Butler contemplated a run for a seat on the Fieldcrest school board in the upcoming election.

Those who comprised the confirmation class at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church were Shelby May, Shantel Stalter, William Milashoski, Ryan Harms, Lucas Gaspardo, Audrey Witte, Austin Hinthorne, Lauryn Hillenburg and Shannon McKay.

10 YEARS AGO

A fire destroyed a hog confinement building on a farm six miles south of the village.

Fieldcrest East students Casey Bohler, Daniel Breyne, Emma Fortner, Katy Knapp, Alisha Krugman, Eric Naas, Ryan O’Rourke, Kevin Stromberg, Claire Weers, Kyle Divan, Faith Hedrick, Nathaniel Overocker and Zully Trujillo all achieved straight As for the second nine-week grading period.