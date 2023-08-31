EUREKA

50 YEARS AGO

Woodford Human Resources was recently formed.

Barbara Kach recently arrived from Switzerland as part of the American Field Service (AFS) high school foreign exchange student program. Her host was the James Wittmer family.

40 YEARS AGO

Dr. David Sharp was part of a research group to find better treatment for diabetes.

Incumbents District 140 school board members John Copley (president), Mary Garey, Allen Schrock and Marvin Wettstein all decided to seek another term in the upcoming election.

30 YEARS AGO

TNT Sports, which specialized in sports apparel and equipment, opened in the Lakeview Shopping Center with Terri and Teri Aldridge as co-operators.

An open house was held at Noah’s Ark.

20 YEARS AGO

Culpepper & Merriweather Circus held a pair of shows behind Casey’s General Store.

Almost 1,200 catfish were released into Lake Eureka.

10 YEARS AGO

Sheriff’s Deputy Eric Claudin was arrested on charges of criminal damage to property, failure to notify of damage to property and failure to notify of damage to a vehicle for an alleged incident near the Metamora Fields golf course.

B.J. Raver recently obtained a bachelor’s degree in geology from Western Illinois University, Macomb.

ROANOKE

50 YEARS AGO

The Women’s Club raised $215.30 from a sale of apple butter. The money was donated to the park pool.

Joyce Decker was chosen Labor Day queen.

40 YEARS AGO

Incumbent District 60 school board members Emmett Meinhold Jr. and Jack Wagner decided to run for another term in the upcoming election.

St. Peter Lutheran Church in Benson celebrated its 125th anniversary.

30 YEARS AGO

District 60 and the faculty agreed on a new 12-month contract.

The high school class of 1968 recently held a reunion at the Legion.

20 YEARS AGO

Around 40 residents appeared at a village board meeting to express displeasure with no through road as part of a proposed subdivision on the west side along High Street.

Shelli (Kirby) Nafziger was chosen the recipient of the Helen Clever Distinguished Teaching Award at Eureka College.

10 YEARS AGO

A trio of residents attended a board meeting and inquired about improved communication between the board and the townsfolk.

Elizabeth Arnold recently completed coursework from Midstate College, Peoria.

MINONK

50 YEARS AGO

The fire department bought a new truck.

Enrollment in the Minonk-Dana-Rutland school was 954, a decrease of 10 from 12 months prior.

40 YEARS AGO

Jim and Pat Timmerman assumed ownership of Someplace Else from Gary Janssen.

A new village water pump was installed.

30 YEARS AGO

Casey’s General Store was able to offer gasoline after attempts to find the source of a recent leak were unsuccessful.

The village sponsored a specialized workshop.

20 YEARS AGO

The village board tabled an ordinance that would restrict parking on boats, campers, motor homes, trailers and other large vehicles.

Tim Harper was hired as a part-time officer with the police department.

10 YEARS AGO

The recent Minonk to Peoria run raised $71,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Preparations began for the golden anniversary of the Garden Club.