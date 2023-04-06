EUREKA

50 YEARS AGO

The town board received preliminary plans for an expansion project at the Lakeview Shopping Center.

The high school held a recent dance-a-thon that raised over $47,500 for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

40 YEARS AGO

George Asal defeated Wayne Troyer and Lou Dingley for a spot on the town board in the recent election.

Deborah Riley completed a nursing course at the Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation in Peoria.

30 YEARS AGO

A recent lawsuit filed by Spring Bay-based Construction Materials against the county was dropped.

Ty Meiss was lauded for outstanding service with Waddell & Reed.

20 YEARS AGO

The town’s water rates will increase by 15 percent.

State Representative Keith Sommer stopped at the high school for an appearance to discuss Chinese culture and adoption in a class taught by Deb Bertschi.

10 YEARS AGO

The county board approved a proposal to purchase iPads and laptop computers.

Ex-Supreme Court Justice Sandra O’Connor was a guest speaker at a convocation event at the Reagan Center on the Eureka College campus.

ROANOKE

50 YEARS AGO

The Boy Scout shack moved from Green Street to the American Legion Hall.

High school junior Alan Haas received an electrification award through the Future Farmers of America (FFA).

40 YEARS AGO

Incumbents Joe Amigoni, Bob Isaia and Roger Whittington were tabbed to another term on the village board in the recent election.

The District 60 school board contemplated a cut in bus routes from six to five.

30 YEARS AGO

The village came to terms on a new 12-month contract with the county for police protection.

Both the junior high and Sowers Elementary each received 30 calculators through Texas Instruments.

20 YEARS AGO

A Committed Citizens of Roanoke (CCR) group formed.

Jamie’s Hair Salon opened in Benson with Jamie Nix as owner/operator.

10 YEARS AGO

DeAnn Grandy, Todd Meinhold, Miles Monge and Brad Sauder were voted onto the District 60 school board.

Harley Aeschleman celebrated his 80th birthday.

MINONK

50 YEARS AGO

Construction on the new community swimming pool neared completion.

Don Peters was chosen to another term as president of the Minonk-Dana-Rutland school board.

40 YEARS AGO

Alvin Vissering resigned after 24 months as village board president.

Larry Miles started a recent job with the post office as a letter carrier.

30 YEARS AGO

Bill Herman Sr. won another term as village board president in the recent election.

Alda Durham decided to retire as a science teacher at Fieldcrest West, effective at the end of May.

20 YEARS AGO

Voters turned down a proposed 90-cent tax increase in ambulance service in a recent referendum.

Incumbent Dean Barth along with newcomers Jason Buchanan, Steve Mattox and Russell Ruestman were tabbed to spots on the village board in the recent election.

10 YEARS AGO

Fieldcrest was lauded for safe driving among high school students from around the Land of Lincoln.

Mark Von Nordheim and Gary Wolf were voted onto the fire protection district board.