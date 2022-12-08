EUREKA

50 YEARS AGO

Gayl Rowland recently retired after a decade of service as county circuit clerk.

Gordon Haley was chosen as a district supervisor with the Central Illinois Light Company (CILCO).

40 YEARS AGO

The county’s Legion council donated $100 to the Peoria chapter of the Red Cross.

Bill Cottrell was selected chief of the rescue squad.

30 YEARS AGO

Plans were unveiled for the expansion of the area near the lake.

The Rev. Jeffrey Webb was installed as pastor of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church.

20 YEARS AGO

Kathy Spires, a former employee at the jail, filed a personal injury lawsuit against the county from a fall off a temporary ladder 26 months ago.

Eureka-based District 140 saw an eight percent school tax increase.

10 YEARS AGO

The District 140 school board approved its tax levy in the amount of $7.8 million.

Eureka College associate dean of students and director of applied learning Sheri Rich was recognized for outstanding service.

ROANOKE

50 YEARS AGO

Leland Heck was picked to be president of the Farmers Association.

A fire destroyed the Sam Minger house located four miles west of the village.

40 YEARS AGO

Marvin Braker was named president of the business association.

Cheri Capponi appeared on the president’s list for the fall semester at Robert Morris College, Carthage.

30 YEARS AGO

The recent bloodmobile stop at the Legion generated 90 units.

Sauder’s Furniture recently was honored by Mohawk Carpets for outstanding sales.

20 YEARS AGO

A recent search led to the arrest of two Roanoke-Benson teenagers for possession of cannabis and drug paraphernalia.

Harvey Pfister celebrated his 90th birthday.

10 YEARS AGO

Bob Isaia was nominated for village board president at the recent caucus.

Becky Duffield was lauded for two decades of service as administrative assistant at EC.

MINONK

50 YEARS AGO

Bud McNamara attended the recent Archer Petroleum Corporation dealers’ convention in Omaha, Neb.

David Pelz received a $150 scholarship through Farm Service (FS).

40 YEARS AGO

Jeff Howell completed basic training at Lackland Air Force Base near San Antonio, Texas.

Work continued on The Shape Up Shop, which was supposed to open in early January, on Chestnut Street with Joan Jochums as the owner.

30 YEARS AGO

USA Waste Services of Dallas, Texas, bought the landfill site just north of the village.

Randy Stein appeared in the latest edition of, “Who’s Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges.”

20 YEARS AGO

The Girl Scouts donated nearly 70 books to Fieldcrest East Middle School.

Illinois College undergraduate Dan Klendworth received the Dr. James Lambert and Lillian Deatherage Bunch Scholarship.

10 YEARS AGO

The turbines associated with the Minonk Wind Farm project went into operation.

Fieldcrest Superintendent Josh Olson recently resigned to take the assistant superintendent’s post at Olympia.