EUREKA

50 YEARS AGO

A Republican Party office opened at 109 W. Center St. (U.S. Route 24).

Clifford Lehman stepped down after a decade-plus as postmaster.

40 YEARS AGO

Maple Lawn released a plan for a future cottage expansion.

Marguerite Dimas was voted onto the county board.

30 YEARS AGO

According to the latest report, an increase in trihalomethanes was detected in the town’s water supply.

Art Garber ran unopposed to earn another term as county circuit clerk.

20 YEARS AGO

Incumbent Peggy Rapp defeated challenger Char Miesener in the race for circuit clerk.

The high school class of 1952 recently held a reunion.

10 YEARS AGO

Eureka College President David Arnold interviewed for the vacant position at Millersville University in Lancaster, Pa.

The county will have a constitutional amendment on the ballot in the upcoming election designed to make it more difficult for state and local government bodies to sweeten pensions in the public sector.

ROANOKE

50 YEARS AGO

Martin Pinkham completed a transportation course with the Army at Ft. Eustis near Hampton, Va.

Joan Bisco, Steve Fischer and Mike Hoffman were among the winners in the augural bicycle rodeo sponsored by Legion Post No. 463.

40 YEARS AGO

The demolition of the former police department building moved one step closer to reality.

Robb Weber and Jodi Witzig were appointed co-coordinators of the high school homecoming.

30 YEARS AGO

The village board contemplated the widening of Ann Street between Main and Jefferson to improve parking.

John Huschen was unopposed to receive another term as State’s Attorney.

20 YEARS AGO

The village board donated $10,000 to the festival committee.

Bob Huschen was voted onto the county board.

10 YEARS AGO

The Rotary held its annual ham/bean and chili sale at the local Independent Grocers Alliance (IGA) store.

Diane Geiser and Jeanette Lindberg were lauded for volunteer work with the Illinois Prairie District Public Library.

MINONK

50 YEARS AGO

The emergency ambulance service celebrated 12 months in operation.

Gil Deavers and John Luedtke made campaign stops in town. Both were in the derby for a state congressional seat.

40 YEARS AGO

Robert Barth and Tom Janssen were voted to seats on the county board.

Teenager Laura Luche recently arrived from Sardinia as part of the American Field Service (AFS) foreign exchange student program. She was staying with the Carol McCullar family.

30 YEARS AGO

The Presbyterian Church celebrated a ninth decade of organ music,

Tim Ruestman ran unopposed to win another term as county coroner.

20 YEARS AGO

The village board nixed an ordinance to close all parks by 11 p.m.

Fieldcrest students Dan Longman and Amanda Russell were chosen to compete in the Young American Creative Patriotic Art Awards.

10 YEARS AGO

A measure to allow all-terrain vehicles on village streets was approved provided a permit was in purchased.

The village bought the property at 822 Chestnut St. in the amount of $7,200. They plan to demolish the current structure and then try to sell it.