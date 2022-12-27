EUREKA

50 YEARS AGO

Eureka College decided to increase student aid.

Elsie Bradle retired after four-plus decades as bookkeeper at the Woodford County Service Co.

40 YEARS AGO

David Schertz will replace David Ochs as hospital administrator, effective at the end of the month.

Richard and Linda Hillman recently took over ownership of the Olde Homestead Restaurant located in the Lakeview Shopping Center.

30 YEARS AGO

The town was persuaded to upgrade its sewer system.

Farm Credit Service celebrated seven and a half decades.

20 YEARS AGO

Jim Durst retired after over a half century in county politics.

Tim Holland was lauded for outstanding service at the Apostolic Christian Home.

10 YEARS AGO

The Marshall Putnam Woodford Regional Superintendent of School Office sought a new partner.

Mary Bell was re-appointed the county’s supervisor of assessments.

ROANOKE

50 YEARS AGO

Elmer Wehrli decided to seek another term on the village board.

The Eldon Witt family moved from Green Street to a house on Joseph.

40 YEARS AGO

Frank Bussone was named general manager at East Peoria television station WEEK.

Jeanne Buysee was promoted to a full-time agent with American Family Insurance.

30 YEARS AGO

Joe Amigoni decided to run for village board president.

Ron and Diana Johnson were in the process of assuming ownership of the Pub II from Glen and Deloris Miller.

20 YEARS AGO

Sewer and water main work continued on the new residential addition near the AC Home.

Incumbents Julie Heineke, Pete Hughes and Karen Mullins decided not to seek another term on the District 60 school board.

10 YEARS AGO

The village decided to continue is recycling program.

Advance Placement History and Chemistry II were added to the high school curriculum, effective in the fall.

MINONK

50 YEARS AGO

Private Alan Howell returned to Army duty at Ft. Lewis near Lakewood, Wash., after a three-week furlough.

The police department purchased a squad car from Goodwin Brothers at a cost of $3,216.12.

40 YEARS AGO

Georgina Bishop celebrated her 90th birthday.

Mister and Mrs. Vernon Moore of Venice, Fla., spent the holidays with the Fred Durre family.

30 YEARS AGO

A new set of Elvis Presley commemorative stamps were made available at the post office.

Craig Meyer was appointed to an advisory committee with St, Mary’s Hospital in Streator.

20 YEARS AGO

David Thies completed Army training at Ft. Lee near Petersburg, Va.

Thelma Bost celebrated her 98th birthday.

10 YEARS AGO

The village recently pondered the creation of a website.

Incumbents Tom Barth, Tammi Coons, Greg Kroeschen and Danielle Reichman decided to seek another term on the Fieldcrest school board.