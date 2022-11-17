EUREKA

50 YEARS AGO

The town received a state grant of $47,700 to assist with the construction of the new sewage plant.

Duane Nussbaum and Gary Provenzano were named co-directors of the retailers association.

40 YEARS AGO

Eugene Johann was chosen worshipful master with the Hobbs Lodge.

Diana Hearne recently enrolled in the Southern Illinois University’s School of Medicine.

30 YEARS AGO

Sam Harrod III, Fred Mall, Kaywin McClure and Kenneth Ulrich were selected to a hospital resource development program.

Dennis Garey participated in the Great American Smokeout.

20 YEARS AGO

A new de-icing system was tested by the Illinois Department of Transportation just west of town on U.S. Route 24.

A new stoplight was to be installed next summer at the intersection of Illinois Route 117 and U.S. Route 150 in Goodfield.

10 YEARS AGO

Electronic notebooks were recently put to use at the middle school.

Amy Whitner was initiated into Phi Theta Kappa at Illinois Central College, East Peoria.

ROANOKE

50 YEARS AGO

Elmer Wiedman was chosen president of the business association.

Illinois State University undergrad Marie Sauder began a student-teaching assignment at East Peoria.

40 YEARS AGO

The local United Way fund drive raised just under $5,500.

The Boy Scouts held a paper drive.

30 YEARS AGO

Roanoke-Benson School District No. 60 purchased a three-quarter ton van from Roanoke Motors at a cost of $15,386.

Ben Luginbuhl was recognized under the I Dare You to Succeed program through 4-H.

20 YEARS AGO

A local Kiwanis Club was recently created.

The Flower Bin recently moved to a new location on N. Main Street.

10 YEARS AGO

The Bucks 4 Books program began to raise money for the local branch of the Illinois Prairie District Public Library.

The festival committee decided to sell holiday ornaments.

MINONK

50 YEARS AGO

The fire department held its annual ball.

Twenty-nine-year-old Lawrence Brown of Rockford pulled out a gun on state trooper John McAlister after a traffic stop at the intersection of Illinois Route 116 and U.S. Route 51 three miles south of the village. Brown was arrested and charged with no firearm identification and unlawful use of a weapon.

40 YEARS AGO

The fire protection district held an open house.

The Blue Top Service Station opened along U.S. 51 in Rutland.

30 YEARS AGO

The local Precious Moments group was lauded for outstanding service at the recent national convention held in the Chicago suburb of Arlington Heights.

Fieldcrest applied for a state library grant.

20 YEARS AGO

The village’s radio communication was to receive an upgrade.

Brad Block, Trisha Kline, Christopher Lippold, Derick Littlejohn, Shaun Manning and Sabrina Rich appeared in the latest edition of, “Who’s Who Among American High School Students.”

10 YEARS AGO

Laurin Keys recently completed basic training at Lackland Air Force Base near San Antonio, Texas.

Bill Koos decided to seek another term as village board president.