EUREKA

50 YEARS AGO

Cub Scout Troop No. 257 received its official charter.

Incumbent Gilbert Hasenyager decided to seek another term on the town board.

40 YEARS AGO

The county board accepted a settlement package of around $27,000 from Spring Bay-based C.A. Powley Co., who was alleged to be in violation of a special use zoning permit.

David Ochs was appointed associate administrator with St. Elizabeth Hospital in Danville.

30 YEARS AGO

Central Illinois Eye Clinic recently began to offer services at the hospital.

Jerry Riley was named to a 24-month term on the county’s Emergency 911 board.

20 YEARS AGO

The Lions Club recently donated $1,000 to the local Food Pantry.

Curves opened in the Lakeview Shopping Center with Vada Schertz as owner/operator.

10 YEARS AGO

Private Brian Jacobs returned from a tour of duty with the Army as part of Operation Enduring Freedom overseas.

The county planned to hire Good Energy as a consultant.

ROANOKE

50 YEARS AGO

Lora Hess celebrated her 99th birthday.

Jim Campen graduated from the Morrison Institute of Technology, Morrison.

40 YEARS AGO

The village board heard sidewalk repairs would start in the spring.

Marcia Paterson recently obtained a master’s degree in education from Illinois State University, Normal.

30 YEARS AGO

The local Knights of Columbus donated $1,471 to the Roanoke-Benson District No. 60 special education department.

Chris Meyer won first place in the recent Cub Scouts’ annual pinewood derby competition.

20 YEARS AGO

Brian Hartman, Meg Husek, Dan Vogel and Chad Weber recently received bachelor degrees from ISU.

Steve Harms and Laura Leman were selected king and queen of the high school homecoming.

10 YEARS AGO

The ambulance squad continued to seek membership.

Dave Leman attained Paul Harris Fellow status with the Rotary Club.

MINONK

50 YEARS AGO

Minonk Plumbing & Heating moved to a new location along Chestnut Street.

A piece on Merry Dawn Kennels, owned and operated by Mr. and Mrs. Don Fewell just east of the village, appeared in an issue of Prairie Farmer Magazine.

40 YEARS AGO

The village decided to ask the voters if an administrator should be hired on the referendum in the spring election.

Richard Robertson recently completed a master’s degree in education from ISU.

30 YEARS AGO

Incumbent Ron Marshall will face challengers in the form of Nick Butera and Bill Herman Sr. for village board president in the spring election.

An open house was held at First Baptist Church to celebrate the Rev. Harry Sanders and his quarter century as pastor.

20 YEARS AGO

Klarisa Kelsey and Kelli Kiefer recently obtained bachelor degrees from ISU.

Amy Pelz appeared on the dean’s list for the fall semester at Eureka College.

10 YEARS AGO

Laurynne Hillenburg was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at the University of Missouri, Columbia.

Fieldcrest South Elementary hosted a youth reading event.