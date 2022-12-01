EUREKA

50 YEARS AGO

Tri Enterprises received its official charter.

The Legion donated an American flag to Maple Lawn.

40 YEARS AGO

Lawrence Guard was appointed to chair the county board.

Lisa Hines appeared on the dean’s list for the fall semester at Monmouth College, Monmouth.

30 YEARS AGO

Gary Jones was tabbed to chair the county board.

Janet Beutel and Gladys Schmidgall each subscriptions to the Woodford County Journal through a contest at the mini-mall holiday open house.

20 YEARS AGO

Former Sheriff Bill Myers lost his monthly pension after his conviction of mail fraud and money laundering.

Richard Eber was hired the dean of admissions/financial aid at Eureka College, effective in early January.

10 YEARS AGO

Matt Smith was appointed retail manager with Heartland Bank.

The high school auditorium was re-named after ex-Superintendent Randy Crump.

ROANOKE

50 YEARS AGO

Roanoke-Benson District No. 60 unveiled plans for a proposed renovation classroom project at the junior high.

A dance to benefit the upcoming Benson Centennial raised $355.

40 YEARS AGO

The village board planned to issue revenue bonds for construction of a gasohol plant.

A dismissal notice was sent to junior high science teacher Mike Peyton by the District 60 school board.

30 YEARS AGO

The village board heard a request from state officials to increase sewer rates in return for a possible grant.

Charles Meginnes was honored for his two decades of service on the county board.

20 YEARS AGO

The initial Turkey Trot raised just over $700. The money was split between the Roanoke Food Pantry and Peoria South Side Mission.

Larissa Harston was designated the best new female vocalist by the Illinois Country Music Association.

10 YEARS AGO

Kathy Darding recently had three novels published.

Chris Mullins was nominated for village board president in Benson at the recent caucus.

MINONK

50 YEARS AGO

The ambulance squad was in the midst of financial woes.

The confirmation class of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ went on a trip to Chicago.

40 YEARS AGO

The village sought to dismiss the lawsuit it faced from former administrator Charles Kafka.

A break-in took place at Minonk-Dana-Rutland High, but the only item taken was a calculator from the main office.

30 YEARS AGO

Davis Brothers was offered the contract by the village to demolish the last grain elevator.

A parcel of land in the Lostant School District was annexed into Fieldcrest’s.

20 YEARS AGO

Tom Janssen left after two decades of service on the county board,

Keith Harms was hired by the police department.

10 YEARS AGO

The village board passed its tax levy ordinance.

Howard Baker split a $1,000,000 Powerball prize.