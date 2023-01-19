EUREKA

50 YEARS AGO

Hohulin Brothers of Goodfield celebrated three-quarters of century in business.

Elton Wiegand was selected vice president with the county’s National Farmers Organization (NFO).

40 YEARS AGO

Ronald Schieber was chosen for a 36-month term on the board of directors at Mennonite Hospital in Bloomington.

Beth Ann Brockman, Henry Brockman, Laurie McDonald and Laurie Romersberger appeared on the dean’s list for the fall semester at Illinois State University, Normal.

30 YEARS AGO

The Rev. Thomas Simic was recently installed as pastor of Goodfield Baptist Church,

Ben Householter was one of 17 Goshen (Ind.) College students part of a foreign exchange student program that continued studies in the Central American nation of Costa Rica.

20 YEARS AGO

Metal Medic recently opened along E. Center Street (U.S. Route 24) with Ken Harrison as owner/operator.

The local Hardee’s Restaurant offered a free burger promotion.

10 YEARS AGO

The county’s zoning board of appeals approved the expansion of a gravel pit near Spring Bay and owned by Peoria Concrete Construction.

Visitor restrictions were lifted at the hospital for those under the age of 18.

ROANOKE

50 YEARS AGO

Louie Vogel was named treasurer of the NFO.

High school student Frank Sauder won a county-sponsored oratorical contest.

40 YEARS AGO

Mike Peyton was re-hired as a science teacher at the junior high.

Andy Hodel and Brad Sauder were the top two finishers in the recent Cub Scouts’ pinewood derby.

30 YEARS AGO

Kyle Vogel continued a tour of duty with the Army in Somalia as part of Operation Restore Hope.

Joe Amigoni defeated Roger Whttington to become the nominee for village board president at the Citizens Party caucus.

20 YEARS AGO

The village board approved the installation of stop signs at the intersection of Garfield and Randolph Streets as well as Third and Randolph.

Jim Decker recently resigned as township road commissioner and was replaced by Scott Holliger.

10 YEARS AGO

The town purchased a used street sweeper from Best Equipment at a cost of $45,000.

Benson bought a new laptop to upgrade the village’s computer system.

MINONK

50 YEARS AGO

Robert Webster sought the Republican nomination for township assessor.

Charles Spires was appointed president of the NFO.

40 YEARS AGO

Bill Herman Sr. resigned as township supervisor.

Richard McCormick was hired as an advertising manager with the Minonk News-Dispatch.

30 YEARS AGO

The local Knights of Columbus chapter donated just under $1,160 to Fieldcrest School District No. 6. The money was raised from the recent tootsie roll fundraiser.

Vandana Naik opened up a travel agency out of her home.

20 YEARS AGO

Incumbent Ron Redenius plus newcomers Jason Buchanan, Mike May, Russell Ruestman and Tyler Witte sought seats on the village board.

Klarisa Kelsey and Kelli Kiefer recently received bachelor degrees from ISU.

10 YEARS AGO

Jim Richards celebrated two decades as a lawn care operator.

Eric Janssen and James Leigh were selected to the dean’s list for the fall semester at the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana.