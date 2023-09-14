EUREKA

50 YEARS AGO

The county zoning board of appeals rejected a special use permit for construction of a proposed apartment complex west of Germantown Hills.

District 140 adopted a free meal policy.

40 YEARS AGO

Jeff Spires was appointed to a warrant officer by the Army.

Ben and Martha Roberts recently assumed ownership of Kennell’s Shoes from Marion Kennell.

30 YEARS AGO

A new computerized catalog system went into operation at EC’s Melick Library.

Greg Truninger replaced Kevin Pearson as the county’s economic development director.

20 YEARS AGO

A Habitat for Humanity will be constructed in town.

Ann Garey was lauded for outstanding service by EC.

10 YEARS AGO

The county’s Republican Party held its annual picnic at Farm Bureau Park.

District 140 approved its budget in the amount of $14,795,624.

ROANOKE

50 YEARS AGO

New “Do Not Enter” signs were placed around the village.

Larry Livingston, Sandra Lubbers and Carol Sauder recently received bachelor degrees from Illinois State University, Normal.

40 YEARS AGO

The high school class of 1943 recently held a reunion at Dale’s Supper Club.

Doug Ulrich was selected president of the Peoria Life Underwriters Association.

30 YEARS AGO

The village board approved a proposal for a new municipal building near the water plant.

The annual magazine subscription fundraiser started at Sowers Elementary.

20 YEARS AGO

A mobile pheresis unit made a stop in the village.

Seventh-graders at the junior high raised over $750 from a car wash.

10 YEARS AGO

The village lauded the local Emergency Services and Disaster Agency (ESDA) for assistance during a hog manure spill into Panther Creek.

A personal emergency message to notify residents of the last goings on was broached.

MINONK

50 YEARS AGO

The intersection of Chestnut and Fifth Streets was made into a four-way stop.

New exterior designs were added to the Wigwam Restaurant.

40 YEARS AGO

A stairway lift was installed at First Baptist Church.

Suzie Longman was named president of the Merrie Misses 4-H Club.

30 YEARS AGO

The Knights of Columbus donated almost $300 to the ambulance squad from proceeds from a recent hog roast.

Jason Christensen recently obtained a bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana.

20 YEARS AGO

Fieldcrest West hired a part-time teacher in grade one.

The Culpepper and Merriweather Circus made a stop in the village.

10 YEARS AGO

The Minonk-Dana-Rutland class of 1954 held a reunion at West Park.

Village Board President Bill Koos proposed an idea for a design for a downtown plaza at the site of a fire that occurred 22 months ago.