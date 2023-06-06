EUREKA

50 YEARS AGO

The high school class of 1923 held a Pine Lakes Country Club, located four miles southwest of Washington.

James Hardy retired as an employee with Dickinson Commons on the Eureka College campus.

40 YEARS AGO

Ben Roberts opened Ben’s Shoe Repair in the downtown mall along S. Main Street (Illinois Route 117).

Terry Binder recently obtained a bachelor’s degree in industrial technology from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale.

30 YEARS AGO

The town board adopted an ordinance that prohibited excessive noise by dogs and any other pets.

The Rotary Club donated $2,000 to District 140 and $1,000 to the EC Cerf Center.

20 YEARS AGO

The county mailed out almost $40 million in tax bills.

Local State Farm agent Duane Schroeder, Mangold Ford and Sancken Automotive were lauded with the Rose Award by the business association.

10 YEARS AGO

Bullet, a Belgian Malinois, will retire after almost a decade of service with the county’s Sheriff Department.

New playground equipment was installed at Goodfield Grade School.

ROANOKE

50 YEARS AGO

Dr. Gerald Trantina recently joined a research team with General Electric.

Doris Riley was appointed to the county’s welfare service committee.

40 YEARS AGO

Gary Remmert was chosen District VII president with the Illinois Funeral Directors Association.

Cindy Freesmeyer, Tammy Janssen, Angie Schoon and Teri Witzig appeared on the dean’s list for the spring semester at Illinois State University, Normal.

30 YEARS AGO

The village board pondered the creation of an inoperable vehicle ordinance.

Darrin Evans was promoted to sergeant with the Sheriff’s Department.

20 YEARS AGO

The high school class of 1998 held a reunion at Capponi’s Restaurant in Toluca.

A dedication ceremony was held for the new Veterans Memorial Park in Benson.

10 YEARS AGO

Roanoke Motors donated $1,560 to Roanoke-Benson District 60 from proceeds from a recent vehicle test drive fundraiser.

Construction started on the project to connect the high school with Sowers Elementary.

MINONK

50 YEARS AGO

Jane Stalter completed nursing requirements from Graham Hospital in Canton.

Greg Zivney began employment with Minonk Dairy Products.

40 YEARS AGO

First Baptist Church celebrated its sesquicentennial.

Betty Carter was appointed as an advocate with the Lida Home.

30 YEARS AGO

LeAnne (Timmerman) Moritz recently received a bachelor’s degree management from Sangamon State University, Springfield.

Jeremy Cirks worked as an intern for State Representative Jay Ackerman.

20 YEARS AGO

Doc’s Sweet Shop was recently sold to a quartet of Tammy Bernardoni, Shelly Butler, Dick Christ and Kelly Seggerman from Craig Hock.

Recent Fieldcrest graduate Dan Longman was the recipient of a $500 scholarship through the El Paso Telephone Co.

10 YEARS AGO

The village board provided $4,200 to Petri’s Pour House to assist in roof repairs.

Hillary Timmerman recently obtained a bachelor’s degree in international business/Asian studies from Augustana College, Rock Island.