EUREKA

50 YEARS AGO

The county’s housing authority proposed low income residential units to be built inside the town limits.

Joe Gibson and Wally Kidd began employment at the post office.

40 YEARS AGO

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced a resurface project on U.S. Route 24 (Center Street) from the downtown intersection with Illinois Route 117 (Main) west to the east side of Washington could start in late summer.

Sharon Hanner, Patrick Littlejohn and Aline Schrock were chosen to serve on the library board of trustees.

30 YEARS AGO

The town decided to create a committee to address dog barking.

Fifth-grade students from the middle school traveled to the state capitol in Springfield as part of a smoke free rally.

20 YEARS AGO

A renovation project started in the former Raspberry Patch in the 100 block of N. Main Street (Route 117 that will become a professional building.

Tom Doubet Sr. won a new Corvette, valued at $61,000, through a raffle sponsored by the Living for the Developmentally Disabled, a non-profit organization based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

10 YEARS AGO

Aaron Colburn was promoted to sergeant with the Air Force.

Sam Leman Chevrolet celebrated its golden anniversary.

ROANOKE

50 YEARS AGO

Legion Post No. 463 sponsored a kite competition at the park.

Soon-to-be high school graduates Jane Boeschen, Kathy Kolb and Gale Short received scholarships through the Roanoke Art League.

40 YEARS AGO

Evelyn Sauvage attended the junior conference of the Legion Auxiliary held in Peoria.

Tom Seckler appeared on the dean’s list for the spring semester at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale.

30 YEARS AGO

Joe Amigoni officially took over as village board president.

Lynn Curtis was hired to become the new superintendent of Roanoke-Benson District No. 60, effective in early July.

20 YEARS AGO

Front Street Diner recently opened in the former Ace Hardware location with Krista Knapp as owner/operator.

Melvin Beer observed his 80th birthday.

10 YEARS AGO

Cleanup began after a recent flood event on the south end of town.

The village of Benson launched a new website.

MINONK

50 YEARS AGO

A demolition project continued on the former Baptist Church parsonage.

Minonk-Dana-Rutland High hosted an art fair.

40 YEARS AGO

The fire protection district received a state grant of over $5,580.

B & R Cycle opened in Rutland operated by family members Brad, Jack and Rick Piquard.

30 YEARS AGO

The Garden Club recently celebrated its third decade in operation.

Fieldcrest science teacher James Stolt was lauded by the Illinois Education Association.

20 YEARS AGO

A sewer line installation began on the north end of the village near 10th Street.

Fieldcrest recently held a bloodmobile stop.

10 YEARS AGO

Paul Stromberg, a grade five teacher at Toluca-based Fieldcrest, was placed on paid leave for the remainder of the school calendar.

Those youth who part in communion at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church included Falyn Ehrnthaller, Morgan Gerdes, Jaxon Kearfott, Jolene Schmitt and Mackenzie Tallyn.