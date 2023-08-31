EUREKA

50 YEARS AGO

Steve Hacker was promoted to lance corporal with the Marines.

Joe and Judy Rogers recently took over ownership of the Illini Motel.

40 YEARS AGO

Jeff Moyer began a Mennonite mission service in Kitchener in the Canadian province of Ontario.

High school senior Jill Brockman began studies in Luxembourg through the American Field Service (AFS) foreign exchange program.

30 YEARS AGO

Bill Myers decided to seek another term as Sheriff.

Ian Bally and Josh Cox attained Eagle Scout status.

20 YEARS AGO

An open house was held for the new hospital chapel.

Eureka College President George Hearne announced his retirement in nine months after almost two decades at the post.

10 YEARS AGO

Johnathan Baer and Miles Fowls were arrested on suspicion of two residential break-ins in town.

Ninety-two-years young Lorine Stoller donated blood at a recent stop at the United Methodist Church.

ROANOKE

50 YEARS AGO

Besser Industries was lauded for outstanding service.

Joyce Decker, Jean Leman, Colleen Martino, Marilyn Micheletti, Carolyn Riley and Shirley Wiedman were named queen candidates for the Labor Day parade.

40 YEARS AGO

District 60 gave approval for its budget.

Tom Fitschen and Chris Leman attended the recent Future Farmers of America (FFA) leadership camp held at Lake Bloomington near Hudson.

30 YEARS AGO

Due to larger numbers, classes in grades three and four were combined at Sowers Elementary.

Kevin Ulrich was chosen district sales manager with Shissler Seed Co.

20 YEARS AGO

District 60 had a total enrollment of 595 an increase of four from 12 months ago.

Marcia (Wycoff) Volner recently obtained a master’s degree in education from the University of Wyoming, Laramie.

10 YEARS AGO

The ambulance squad sought new members.

Amy Fehr recently appeared on the dean’s list for the spring semester at Millikin University, Decatur.

MINONK

50 YEARS AGO

Otto Harms Jr. enlisted into the Air Force.

Ernie Moran retired after almost three decades with Chicago Butchers.

40 YEARS AGO

Stanley Pollock purchased the former Legion building and planned to open a snack shop.

Bob and Joy Hakes were appointed to co-chair a bike-a-thon sponsored by the Central Illinois chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

30 YEARS AGO

A state bill that would put restrictions on a landfill expansion located just north of town was signed by Gov. Jim Edgar.

A portion of land on the northwest side near Interstate 39 was annexed into the village for possible commercial expansion.

20 YEARS AGO

Construction continued on the future Millenia Park.

The father-son duo of Craig and Todd Greskoviak won the state bocci ball tournament in Springfield.

10 YEARS AGO

Some historical items may get placed at village hall.