EUREKA

50 YEARS AGO

Jim Williams was hired as a reporter with the Woodford County Journal.

Bill Vander Pas was appointed merchandise manager for the new Montgomery Ward store in Northwoods Mall in Peoria.

40 YEARS AGO

An expansion project was expected to start soon in the kitchen of the county jail.

The rescue squad bought a new ambulance.

30 YEARS AGO

The county health department was not expected to receive any additional state funding.

Peoria-based Tobin Brothers was awarded the contract to build the town’s new water treatment plant.

20 YEARS AGO

Jim Hinrichsen opened a Country Insurance office on West Center Street (U.S. Route 24).

A new kids’ program was unveiled at Eureka Bible Church.

10 YEARS AGO

The late Charles Wick, who served as a staff member for President Ronald Reagan, bestowed around 500 books on Eureka College.

The District 140 school board approved a tentative budget of $13,678,083.

ROANOKE

50 YEARS AGO

Terry West appeared on the dean’s list for the spring semester at Illinois State University, Normal.

High school student Mark King continued a foreign exchange program in the South American country of Colombia.

40 YEARS AGO

Jim Meismer took first prize in a recent wood carving contest in Davenport, Iowa.

Cynthia Freesmeyer and Joanne Wolfe recently received bachelor's degrees from ISU.

30 YEARS AGO

The formation of an ambulance district was pondered.

New carpet will be installed in the high school principal’s office.

20 YEARS AGO

Jodi Aeschleman recently completed coursework for a bachelor’s degree from Eastern Illinois University, Charleston.

Mallory Daugherty and Mindy Feit attended the recent Future Farmers of America (FFA) Leadership camp at Allerton Park near Monticello.

10 YEARS AGO

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency decided to pursue a measure for Meadows Lane Farm, located east of the village, to clean up a portion of Panther Creek that was subject of a recent swine waste discharge.

A remodeling project of the local branch of Morton Community Bank was completed.

MINONK

50 YEARS AGO

Minonk Dairy Products picked up awards for three entries at the state fair in Springfield.

Hercules Paloumpias was recently hired as a high school principal at Streator Woodland.

40 YEARS AGO

Oliver Turchi was chosen commander for Legion Post No. 142.

Brian Johnson recently obtained a bachelor’s degree from Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Okla.

30 YEARS AGO

A gasoline leak forced the evacuation of 30 residents and some local businesses near the corner of Fifth and Oak streets.

A collection of ship models constructed by Dennis Johnson was on display at the Hunsinger Museum in Roanoke Park.

20 YEARS AGO

Justin Cline completed Army training at Fort Jackson in Columbia, S.C.

The village approved an ordinance to switch Johnson near Fieldcrest Elementary South back to a one-way street.

10 YEARS AGO

Heartland installed a fiberoptic network to connect all schools in Fieldcrest District No. 6.

A fire did considerable damage to Ray’z in Dana.