EUREKA

50 YEARS AGO

A fire caused extensive damage to the Dave Morrow house on Callender Street.

Dean Rieke and Gail West were named king and queen of the recent high school prom.

40 YEARS AGO

The town received a state grant to plant 400 trees near the lake.

Dr. Gary Gammon was appointed faculty dean and an associate political science professor at Eureka College effective in early July.

30 YEARS AGO

Greg Eckert was recently commissioned by the Navy.

The local Pizza Hut offered the new BIGFOOT item on the menu.

20 YEARS AGO

Two tornadoes touched down with one just west and the other a miles east of town.

Alex Underwood received the Donald R. Buckner Award as the top student leader at Northern Illinois University, DeKalb.

10 YEARS AGO

EC received a $3 million gift from former history professor Richard Sanders that will be used toward the construction of a new wing onto Vennum-Binkley Hall.

Megan Haynes received a bachelor’s degree in social studies from the University of Evansville (Ind.).

ROANOKE

50 YEARS AGO

The Roanoke Victory class of 1923 held a reunion at Bechtel’s A & W.

Charlene Handkins recently was appointed administrator at Roanoke Manor.

40 YEARS AGO

The village was denied a state grant for refurbish the former Sam Leman Chevrolet dealership on the west side to lease for a grocery store.

A recent high school dance-a-thon fundraiser to benefit St. Jude raised S2,175.

30 YEARS AGO

Bob Peterson and Terry Quiram were sworn-in onto the village board.

High school student Melissa Dry won first place in a recent creed speaking contest through the Future Farmers of America (FFA).

20 YEARS AGO

District 60 faculty members Sara Hines, Bill Husek, Mary Husek and Judith Quiram will retire at the close of the current academic calendar.

Nola Jackson was lauded for three and a half decades of service with OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

10 YEARS AGO

There were two vacant seats on the village board.

Dr. Randy Dunn, a former principal at the junior high, was hired as president at Youngstown State (Ohio) University.

MINONK

50 YEARS AGO

A recent referendum that asked voters to approve the issuance of bonds toward the construction of a new middle school failed by over a two to one margin.

Minonk-Dana-Rutland’s Bonnie Janssen was chosen the recipient of the Arion Award for outstanding musical achievement.

40 YEARS AGO

Corporal George Cushing of the Illinois State Police recently completed an exchange program in England.

Craig Meyer recently received a bachelor’s degree from Illinois State University, Normal.

30 YEARS AGO

Bob Hakes was chosen president of Minonk State Bank. He replaced Merle Kalkwarf, who assumed the chair of the board of trustees.

Robert Kerns obtained a bachelor’s degree from Western Illinois University, Macomb.

20 YEARS AGO

The village board approved a $300,000 revolving loan to SMF Inc. for a possible expansion project.

Brian Johnson received a master’s degree from the University of Iowa, Iowa City.

10 YEARS AGO

The village’s new website was scheduled to go online soon.

Wilbert Rossman took part in a recent Honor Guard flight to Washington, D.C.