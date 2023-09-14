EUREKA – The weekly gathering of the Rotary Club will take place at noon Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Dickinson Commons on the Eureka College campus. Lunch will be provided, and the guest speaker will be Doug Wuethrich, who will discuss the county’s high school CEO program.
Wuethrich to tell Rotary about high school CEO program
Related to this story
Most Popular
EUREKA — A new workout spot is set to open Monday in the downtown business district with the opening of Awaken Fitness Collective in a remodel…
Saint Peter Lutheran Church will be taking orders until Sept. 20.
The following are activities planned over the next six days at the Illinois Prairie District Public Library.
In this week's Cooking from Home, Amish broccoli salad and sour cream dill bread.