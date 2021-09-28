Woodford to ponder animal control options

EUREKA - Woodford County will be in the market for a new animal control officer, as Heather Leman has decided to resign from that position, effective at the end of November.

The public safety committee will look to hire an independent contractor to replace Leman. A second option would be to hire an in-house employee to handle the work and rent or create space for holding animals. In-house service might also be put under the Sheriff's Department. It was noted work is increasing with problems of individuals who hoard animals and residents who feed stray cats and expect the county to assist with testing for disease.