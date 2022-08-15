Woodford has initial case of monkeypox

EUREKA - According to the Woodford County Health Department, a resident is presumed to have the first case of monkeypox in the Tri-County area. That was announced on Friday. Cases are required to be reported to the local health department. The WCHD and Illinois Department of Public Health are joining forces in an attempt to reach out to individuals who may have been in contact with the affected person.

According to the WCHD, it does not see signs of "extensive local spread" of monkeypox in the area. The virus can spread through close physical contact though it is not a sexually transmitted infection. The WCHD added people should be aware of new rashes, sores, flu-like symptoms or swelling of the lymph nodes.

There have been 771 monkeypox cases statewide out of more than 10,700 across the country. Of those in the Land of Lincoln, most have been in and around Chicago.