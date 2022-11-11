 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woodford board stays Republican

As expected, the Republicans held onto seats on the county board after Tuesday’s election. A list that appears below shows the final vote totals by district. All individuals are with the Grand Ole Party (GOP) unless indicated:

District I (choose five)

Randy Barth: 4,000

Johnathan Schertz: 3,599

John Krug: 3,537

Donald Tolan: 3,315

James Baumann: 3,365

No Democrat ran

District II (choose five)

David Meinhold: 3,487

Denise Durst: 3,453

Timothy Worner: 3,082

Charles Nagel: 3,044

Zachary Ferris: 2,954

Lyle Cunningham (Democrat): 1,717

District III (choose five)

Daniel Steffen: 4,185

Blake Parsons: 3,988

Nicholas Miller: 3,696

Autum Jones: 3,338

Gerald Smith: 2,949

Ross Clymer (D): 1,817

