Woodford board stays Republican

As expected, the Republicans held onto seats on the county board after Tuesday’s election. A list that appears below shows the final vote totals by district. All individuals are with the Grand Ole Party (GOP) unless indicated:
District I (choose five)
Randy Barth: 4,000
Johnathan Schertz: 3,599
John Krug: 3,537
Donald Tolan: 3,315
James Baumann: 3,365
No Democrat ran
District II (choose five)
David Meinhold: 3,487
Denise Durst: 3,453
Timothy Worner: 3,082
Charles Nagel: 3,044
Zachary Ferris: 2,954
Lyle Cunningham (Democrat): 1,717
District III (choose five)
Daniel Steffen: 4,185
Blake Parsons: 3,988
Nicholas Miller: 3,696
Autum Jones: 3,338
Gerald Smith: 2,949
Ross Clymer (D): 1,817