Woman taken into custody on attempted murder

EUREKA – The Springfield woman who was wanted in Woodford County on attempted murder charges has been taken into custody. The U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force arrested 21-year-old Gabrielle L. Sturdivant near Springfield on Friday.

According to a statement from the Woodford County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to a reported hit-and-run collision at the Kappa Men’s Club on Dec. 4 and found a woman who was unresponsive. She was taken to an area hospital and an update on her condition was not immediately available.

During the investigation into the incident, Woodford County Deputies indicated they learned two club employees — one of whom was Sturdivant — had a dispute inside and they were removed from the building. The altercation continued outside until Sturdivant got into her vehicle. She struck and ran over the other woman with her vehicle before Sturdivant drove away.

According to online court records, Sturdivant is charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and aggravated battery using a deadly weapon. Online records show she was taken into custody on an arrest warrant with a $1,500,000 bond, which means she would have to pay $150,000 to be released. As of Monday, she remained in custody.